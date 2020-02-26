Here is a look at the today’s matchups in the Class 4A regional basketball tournament and Class B and A area tournaments.
Class 4A regional at Kingfisher
Girls: Woodward (10-14) vs. Elk City (7-16), 6:30 p.m.
This is the rubber match for the teams. Woodward won the first meeting 35-34 in overtime in Elk City. The Elks returned the favor at Boomer Fieldhouse with a 53-49 decision.
The Elks biggest win was their last one, a 42-40 upset of No. 20 Kingfisher. After losing four of five down the stretch, the Elks have won their last two.
Woodward didn’t fare all that well down the stretch either but found its offense in the second half against Cushing and rolled to a 49-32 decision.
Winner of this game will lock up a spot in the area tournament and face No. 4 Weatherford or Clinton in the regional final on Saturday. Loser plays again Friday.
Boys: Woodward (15-9) vs. Elk City (8-16), 3 p.m.
Another rubber match, though this one will end someone’s season. Both teams won on their home floor with the Elks taking a 73-66 decision and the Booms winning 75-60.
Elk City had the misfortune of playing Kingfisher in the district and result was a 78-24 pasting, their fifth loss in a row after an upset win at Cache. The Boomers struggled in the second half of a 69-53 loss to Cushing, snapping a four-game winning streak.
Winner of this game plays again Friday. Loser is eliminated.
Class B Area at Boomer Fieldhouse
Girls: Boise City (21-3) vs. Balko (20-6), 1:30 p.m.
Third-ranked Boise City is 3-0 against Balko this year and the third meeting was the closest, a 44-38 win. Balko was upset early in the regional but impressed in routing Medford and Kremlin-Hillsdale to reach the area.
Girls: Forgan (18-7) vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough (22-6), 6:30 p.m.
Forgan has won 10 of the last 11 games, beating several ranked opponents. Hardesty-Yarbrough’s had a big win over Balko in the regional.
Boys: Burlington (20-8) vs. Balko (15-12), 3 p.m.
The teams played earlier this year in Woodward and 10th-ranked Burlington took a 66-55 victory. The Elks will try and bounce back from a loss Tyrone in the regional. Balko is ranked 19th and coming off a last-second win over Sharon-Mutual.
Boys: Boise City (13-12) vs. Buffalo (17-8), 8 p.m.
Boise City is 9-1 down the stretch and won three straight after losing to Felt in the district. Buffalo had an 11-game winning streak snapped by Leedey in the regional final.
Class B Area at Cleveland
Boys: Hammon (21-7) vs. Kinta (20-7), 8 p.m.
Hammon bounced back from a surprise loss to New Lima with a pair of dominating wins over Dover and Okeene in the regional. The Warriors are ranked 8th. Kinta is ranked 12th with the only recent loss to Paden, the second ranked team.
Class A Area at Stride Bank Center in Enid
Girls: Laverne (12-12) vs. Pond Creek-Hunter (14-14), 1:30 p.m.
Laverne has won 8 of 10 games with the losses by one and seven points. Tigers led Garber for a half before losing in the regional final. Pond Creek-Hunter advanced to area by eliminating defending state champion Seiling.
Girls: Shattuck (17-7) vs. Frontier (18-10), 6:30 p.m.
Shattuck, ranked 8th, bounced back from a district tournament loss with three straight wins in the regional. Frontier, ranked 18th, struggled late in the season but beat Regent Prep and Seiling before losing to Hydro-Eakly in the regional final.
Boys: Shattuck (16-7) vs. Seiling (20-5), 3 p.m.
Two pretty athletic teams will be on the floor. Both can score from all five positions. Shattuck’s loss to Garber in the regional final halted a four-game winning streak. Seiling is 20-5 and ranked 16th. Lost to Regent Prep in the regional, but came back to win two games and qualify for area.
Boys: Texhoma (18-8) vs. Regent Prep (18-7), 8 p.m.
Regent Prep is ranked 13th and six of its seven losses came to larger schools. Also has several wins over larger schools including Metro Christian, a top 15 team in 4A. Texhoma is unranked. Red Devils showed some resilience in the regional with wins over Waukomis and Oklahoma Bible.
Class A Area at Chickasha
Boys: Vici (21-5) vs. Canute (17-12), 3 p.m.
Vici is ranked seventh and coming off a tough 46-44 loss to No. 9 Arapaho-Butler in the regional final. Canute is unranked, though it played well late in the year winning six of last eight. Won two straight in regional to qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.