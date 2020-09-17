Senior NIght is usually reserved for the last home game of the football season.
In the upside-down year of 2020, however, Senior Night for the Woodward Boomers is Friday (Sept. 18), the home opener - a step many schools have taken to guard against losing the ceremony due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and possible schedule disruptions later in the year.
Senior Night activities at Boomer Stadium will start around 6:30 p.m. and kickoff for the game with the Weatherford Eagles is at 7 p.m.
The Boomers come into the game 0-2 with a pair of close losses on the road to Clinton and Bethany. Weatherford is 2-0 and ranked second in Class 4A.
Woodward's defense, which has been solid so far, will face its toughest test of the young season in Weatherford's run-heavy offense. The Eagles are averaging 45 points a game and have several options including OU commit Ethan Downs, 1,000-yard rusher Sam Hoffman and slot receiver Malachi Johnson, who rushed for three touchdowns against El Reno last week.
The Eagles have done this without throwing the ball a lot.
The Boomers have allowed 24 points a game.
Offensively, the Boomers have been most successful with the deep passing game. Sophomore quarterback Sam Cheap has long-range touchdown passes to Max Cheap, Zach Chavez and Taelen Laird. Nash Hunter is proving to be a force in the running game. Kicker Daniel Pinckard provides another potent weapon.
Weatherford's defense has given up 26.5 points a game with 49 of those coming against Kingfisher in a wild 50-49 opinion night victory. Downs is a force on the defensive side.
The Boomers have lost six straight in the series with the Eagles. The last win came in 2013, a 34-0 decision in Weatherford.
Friday's area schedule is a busy one, including Turpin at Buffalo, Mooreland at Woodland, Kremlin-Hillsdale at Seiling, Sharon-Mutual at Okeene, Cherokee at Shattuck, Balko-Forgan at Boise City and Ringwood at Waynoka. Laverne's scheduled contest at Southwest Covenant has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Southwest Covenant.
The featured game will be in Shattuck where the top-ranked Indians host third-ranked Cherokee in what could be a preview of a potential matchup in the Class B playoffs later this season.
Shattuck hasn't lost a step from last year, winning two games in dominant fashion so far and averaging 43 points a game. Cherokee has won a pair of close games over ranked teams, edging Laverne and Pioneer while giving up just 20 points a game.
Buffalo, ranked third in Class C, is looking for a 3-0 start after an impressive 52-26 victory at Pond Creek-Hunter last week. Turpin comes in 2-1 and has shown an ability to score, averaging 42 points a game. The Cardinals can also give up big points as they did in a 68-26 loss to Tyrone.
Mooreland, after an unplanned week off due to a cancellation, looks to even its record against a Woodland team that has started 2-0. Woodland has wins over Oklahoma Union and Newkirk.
In Seiling it will be homecoming night and the Wildcarts face a Kremlin-Hillsdale team that is 1-2. Seiling is coming off a win over Okeene last week. Kremlin-Hillsdale's victory came over Corn Bible Academy.
Sharon-Mutual hasn't played in a couple of weeks and will look to get its first win against an Okeene team that is 0-3. Okeene has lost to Canton, Waynoka and Seiling, giving up 38 points a game.
Balko-Forgan put up a big win over Tyrone last week and will look to go 3-1 on the season against Boise City, which lost its opener to Turpin last week, giving up 58 points in the process.
After an off week, unbeaten Waynoka, 2-0 and ranked fifth in Class C, returns to action with a home game against Ringwood. Waynoka has averaged 47 points a game this season. Ringwood is 0-2 and has scored just six points all season, while allowing 98 in losses to Timberlake and Covington-Douglas.
The top matchup in Class A this week has fourth-ranked Thomas visiting No. 1 Cashion. Both teams are undefeated though Thomas has only played once, beating Alva 47-26. Cashion, state runner-up last season, has rolled past three opponents while averaging around 48 points a game.
