ENID - Woodward's girls will attempt to qualify for their 30th state basketball tournament appearance and first since 2018 at the Stride Bank Center tonight.

The Boomers, 18-7 and winners in 10 of their last 11 games, face the 4th-ranked Weatherford Eagles, 22-3, at 6;30 pm.. Friday with the winner advancing to the Class 4A state tournament. The loser will play again on Saturday for the second state trip from the area.

Weatherford is also playing well with its only loss in the last 15 games to top-ranked Tuttle.

The Boomers advanced with a solid 58-41 victory over No. 10 Bethany earlier in the week.

Thessaly Pfeifer scored 20 points and Masey Porter 17 in the Boomers second consecutive win over a top-10 opponent.

Faith O'Handley added eight points, Averi Edwards and Riley Moore six each and Jiselle Hagemeier one.

Defense was the difference in the decisive fourth period as the Boomers limited Bethany to just four points in the final eight minutes.

It was the 36th regional championship in school history for the Boomers.

Also earlier this week, the Boomer soccer teams opened their season.

Woodward's girls lost 2-0 at Bethany.

The boys won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Caden Reid scored in regulation before Bethany evened things in the second half.

In the penalty kick phase, Lucas Shirkey, Carlos Crespo and Daniel Pinckard scored.

It was the second year in a row the Boomers beat Bethany on penalty kicks.

Woodward is hosting Heritage Hall on Friday and it will be Bruce Redden night, recognizing one of the early leaders in soccer in the community.

Girls match at Boomer Stadium starts at 5 p.m., boys match at 7 p.m.

Thursday's state tournament basketball games

Class A Boys

Hydro-Eakly 64, Canute 46

Tushka 33, Arapaho-Butler 30

Caddo 50, Vanoss 47

Garber 57, Riverfield Country Day 46

Class A Girls

Hydro-Eakly 52, Strother 42

Okarche 61, Garber 52

Seiling 62, Vanoss 32

Caddo 50,    Navajo 39

Class B Boys

Fort Cobb-Broxton 51, Mountain View-Gotebo 45

Roff 55, Striangtown 40

Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39

Glencoe 47, Leedey 34

Class B Girls

Lomega 64, Okeene 52

Whitesboro 44, Duke 34

Pittsburg 51, Lookeba-Sickles 41

Hammon 76, Varnum 37

Area Tournament Scores

Girls

Alva 38, Purcell 28

Merritt 47, Amber Pocasset 46

Bethany 77, Clinton 38

Watonga 53, Cashion 47

Kingfisher 45, Cleveland 34

Harding Charter 44, Anadarko 34

Boys

Amber Pocaset 51 Watonga 43

Tulsa Central 67, Bethany 56

Douglass 55,. Mannford 42

Community Christian 55, Hennessey 38

Merritt 71, Pawnee 65

Baseball Scores

Altus 6, Tipton 3

Chisholm 12 Crescent 2

Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Shattuck 4

Waukomis 11-19, Medford 1-3

Shattuck 13, Timberlake 6

Timberlake 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4

