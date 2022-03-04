ENID - Woodward's girls will attempt to qualify for their 30th state basketball tournament appearance and first since 2018 at the Stride Bank Center tonight.
The Boomers, 18-7 and winners in 10 of their last 11 games, face the 4th-ranked Weatherford Eagles, 22-3, at 6;30 pm.. Friday with the winner advancing to the Class 4A state tournament. The loser will play again on Saturday for the second state trip from the area.
Weatherford is also playing well with its only loss in the last 15 games to top-ranked Tuttle.
The Boomers advanced with a solid 58-41 victory over No. 10 Bethany earlier in the week.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored 20 points and Masey Porter 17 in the Boomers second consecutive win over a top-10 opponent.
Faith O'Handley added eight points, Averi Edwards and Riley Moore six each and Jiselle Hagemeier one.
Defense was the difference in the decisive fourth period as the Boomers limited Bethany to just four points in the final eight minutes.
It was the 36th regional championship in school history for the Boomers.
Also earlier this week, the Boomer soccer teams opened their season.
Woodward's girls lost 2-0 at Bethany.
The boys won 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Caden Reid scored in regulation before Bethany evened things in the second half.
In the penalty kick phase, Lucas Shirkey, Carlos Crespo and Daniel Pinckard scored.
It was the second year in a row the Boomers beat Bethany on penalty kicks.
Woodward is hosting Heritage Hall on Friday and it will be Bruce Redden night, recognizing one of the early leaders in soccer in the community.
Girls match at Boomer Stadium starts at 5 p.m., boys match at 7 p.m.
*****
Thursday's state tournament basketball games
Class A Boys
Hydro-Eakly 64, Canute 46
Tushka 33, Arapaho-Butler 30
Caddo 50, Vanoss 47
Garber 57, Riverfield Country Day 46
Class A Girls
Hydro-Eakly 52, Strother 42
Okarche 61, Garber 52
Seiling 62, Vanoss 32
Caddo 50, Navajo 39
Class B Boys
Fort Cobb-Broxton 51, Mountain View-Gotebo 45
Roff 55, Striangtown 40
Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39
Glencoe 47, Leedey 34
Class B Girls
Lomega 64, Okeene 52
Whitesboro 44, Duke 34
Pittsburg 51, Lookeba-Sickles 41
Hammon 76, Varnum 37
Area Tournament Scores
Girls
Alva 38, Purcell 28
Merritt 47, Amber Pocasset 46
Bethany 77, Clinton 38
Watonga 53, Cashion 47
Kingfisher 45, Cleveland 34
Harding Charter 44, Anadarko 34
Boys
Amber Pocaset 51 Watonga 43
Tulsa Central 67, Bethany 56
Douglass 55,. Mannford 42
Community Christian 55, Hennessey 38
Merritt 71, Pawnee 65
Baseball Scores
Altus 6, Tipton 3
Chisholm 12 Crescent 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Shattuck 4
Waukomis 11-19, Medford 1-3
Shattuck 13, Timberlake 6
Timberlake 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4
