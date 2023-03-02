The Boomers saw their basketball season end on Thursday as they dropped a 69-62 decision to Bristow at the Hennessey Event Center in the Class 4A Area 1 Tournament.
Thessaly Pfeifer ld the Boomers with 25 points, Bryleigh Douglas Fischer scored 14 and Riley Moore 10. Pfeifer and Averi Edwards were the only two seniors on the Boomer team that finished the year 15-12.
Woodward led by as many as 11 in the first half but Bristow closed the gap to six at halftime and it was 46-46 after three periods.
A three-pointer by Abby Morton gave Bristow, ranked 19th, a 49-36 lead and the Boomers never got the advantage back, getting within two on a couple of occasions late in the fourth period.
On Wednesday, both Seiling teams moved into the state semifinals with victories.
The boys defeated Liberty 59-51 as three players scored in double figures. Kaden Manuel had 19 points, Hudson Hamar 15 and Brock Gore 13.
Seiling’s top-ranked girls team routed Quinton 76-40. Kenley Gore led with 17 points, Teagan Hamar scored 17, Keirstin Briggs 15 and Braci Nyberg 12.
Seiling’s boys play Caddo at 6 p.m. Friday and the girls face Okarche at noon. Both games are at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
On Thursday, Leedey’s girls ended their season with a state quarterfinal loss to top-ranked Hammon.
