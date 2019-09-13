Two teams looking for their first win of the season clash tonight at Boomer Stadium.
Woodward and Elk City face off at 7 p.m. to continue a series that has been remarkably balanced the last eight seasons with each team winning four times. Woodward had the upper hand a year ago, winning 41-26 at Big Elk Stadium.
This is the home opener for the Boomers.
The Boomers opened last week with a 49-14 loss at Clinton while Elk City fell 41-20 to Bethany. The games were somewhat similar as the Boomers and Elks fell behind big early then finished a little better in the second half.
Seeming to find its offense late at Clinton, the Boomers got short rushing touchdowns from Parker Pruett and Parker Schmitz and Matt Ogden added several solid runs.
Look for Woodward to focus on the running game against the Elks as well behind a veteran offensive line while mixing in some play action passes.
Big plays are possible as Elk City allowed several long touchdowns last week and gave up over 500 yards in offense to Bethany.
Elk City runs a four-man front on defense and depends on its athleticism to make plays. William Wright and Felix Gonzalez are key players up front.
On offense, the Elks will look to run the ball out of the I or pro-set formations. Senior quarterback Caden Culver is surrounded by a talented, but young, group of sophomores. Tight end Mason Price is a key target when the Elks throw the ball.
The Boomer defense will look to get the Elks out of any potential rhythm.
Ball control and converting scoring opportunities will be a key for both teams.
Elk City comes into the game trying to snap a 13-game losing streak. The Boomers will be trying to give Rick Luetjen his first win as the head coach in Woodward.
*****
There will be a lot going on at and around Boomer Stadium tonight as a big crowd is expected on both sides. McKay Ford and Ford Motor Company will have its fundraiser for the schools - Drive 4 Ur School - going on all day until 9 p.m., and it will also be cheer clinic night with young girls who took part in a recent clinic performing before the game. In addition, Ascent Church, new to Woodward, will have a tent set up and is giving out 150 free tickets to the game on a first come, first serve basis starting around 6 p.m.
*****
The area schedule tonight is a full one including Canton at Buffalo, Fairview at Sayre, Laverne at Garber, Merritt at Mooreland, Seiling at Pioneer, Sharon-Mutual at Waukomis, Shattuck at Burns Flat-Dill City, Cherokee at Waynoka and Beaver at Tyrone. Also Balko-Forgan will host Okeene with the game in Forgan.
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
It will be homecoming at several sites including Buffalo, Mooreland and Waynoka.
At Buffalo, the Bison will face a Canton team off to a 2-0 start, its best in years, averaging 37 points a game. Buffalo is 1-0 after a 40-12 win over Medford in the opener, where the Bison found their stride in the second half to pull away.
Waynoka is also 1-0 with a 54-0 win over DCLA under its belt. Cherokee will offer a much tougher challenge as the Chiefs are 2-0 and capable of big plays in the running and passing games.
Mooreland is also off to a 2-0 start with a couple of impressive efforts on defense. The Bearcats have allowed just seven points in two games. Offensively, Mooreland is averaging 28 points a contest. Merritt is 0-1 with the loss coming to top 5 Thomas, 40-6 two weeks ago.
Sharon-Mutual goes on the road for the second week in a row and the Trojans are looking to break through with a win after losses to high-powered teams from Cherokee and Seiling. Waukomis 0-2 with blowout losses to Wetumka and Snyder.
Laverne put up a solid 28-22 win over Alex on opening night and the Tigers will face an explosive Garber club that won its opener 48-0 and lost 64-62 in a four overtime game last week.
Top-ranked Shattuck (Class B) has averaged 47 points a game in two wins so far while giving up only eight points. Burns Flat-Dill City is also 2-0 and averaging around 50 points a game. Both teams have dominant wins over Tipton.
Seiling is also looking for a 3-0 start while Pioneer is 1-0. The teams split a year ago with Seiling winning in the regular season and Pioneer reversing the outcome in the playoffs.
Fairview is 0-2 with both losses to Class 2A schools and the Yellowjackets are looking to get some momentum against a Sayre club that is 0-1 with a 30-0 loss to Woodland.
