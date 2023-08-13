For the first time since 2019, the Woodward Boomers held up the championship trophy from their home softball tournament.
A two-run homer by Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer in the bottom of the fifth inning provided the winning margin in Woodward’s 3-2 championship game victory over Elk City Saturday night at Crystal Beach Park.
Elk City got the potential go-ahead run on base in the sixth inning before Kaleigh Mills recorded the final out on a fly ball.
The Boomers went 8-1 over the three-day tournament with the only loss 5-1 to Elk City earlier on Saturday.
In the winner-take-all championship contest, it was the Boomers who did the celebrating.
Trailing 2-1 entering the fifth inning, Ava Miller started off with a single. Two outs later, Douglas-Fischer drove a 1-2 pitch over the fence for the lead and the eventual win.
Mills tossed a complete game in the circle.
Mills walked and scored on Riley Moore’s single to give the Boomers a 1-0 lead in in the second inning but Elk City pieced together three hits and scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead.
In the first meeting on Saturday, the Elks scored five runs in the first three innings for the win. Woodward’s only run came in the second inning on a triple by Moore and single by Jocelyn Treece.
The Boomers then edged the OKC Broncos 5-4, holding off a fifth inning rally. The Broncos had advanced by eliminating Laverne and Seiling in earlier games.
Woodward built a 5-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, two in the second and another in the third but the Broncos scored four in the fifth to make it interesting.
Zoey Roberts and Douglas-Fischer had doubles for the Boomers. Roberts scored twice and Karlie Kidd, Bailey Nelson and Lexi Mendell once each.
The Boomers opened Saturday with a 6-0 win over Laverne.
After two scoreless innings, the Boomers got two in the third on a hit by Mills and a pair of errors. In the fourth, Roberts and Miller drove in runs and Treece hit a double. Two more came in the fifth on Kidd’s two-run double.
The Boomers then defeated Mooreland 6-1,
Two runs came in the first inning as Mendell singled, Douglas-Fischer doubled and Mills hit a sacrifice fly.
All the other runs came in the fifth inning with Douglas-Fischer, Mills, Nelson, Treece and K idd all picking up hits.
Mooreland scored its run in the third inning.
The Boomers will take a 9-2 record into week two of the season as the visit Shattuck on Monday, host Elk City in a district contest on Tuesday and play in the Perry Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Here are some of the other scores from the Woodward Tournament on Saturday.
Elk City 11, Seiling 0; Elk City 12, OKC Broncos 0; Laverne 11, Fairview 6; Mooreland 11, Fairview 0; Laverne 13, Woodward JV 0; Mooreland 5, Seiling 4; OKC Broncos 6, Laverne 4; OKC Broncos 3, Mooreland 1
Area scores Saturday
Arapaho-Butler 10, Clinton 2
Cushing 8, Cashion 1
Weatherford 10, Chisholm 0
Weatherford 4, Edmond Santa Fe 3
Shattuck 7, Chisholm 4
Tecumseh 13, Shattuck 3
Sayre 12, Cordell 0
Garber 13, Drummond 4
Drummond 8, Garber 0
Waukomis 4-10, Drummond 3-2
Hammon 8, Grandfield 7
Hammon 2, Hollis 0
Hinton 5, Hydro-Eakly 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 15-12, Ringwood 0-0
Sayre 5, Navajo 4
Baseball
Hydro-Eakly 11, Leedey 6
Okarche 4, Hydro-Eakly 2
Okarche 8, Leedey 0
Vici 3, Mulhall-Orlando 1
Preston, Vici 0
Friday’s games
Softball
Woodward 6, Seiling 1
Woodward 10, Guymon JV 0
Seiling 22, Fairview 0
Fairview 7, OKC Broncos 6
Guymon 5 , Laverne 4
Elk City 3, Laverne 3
Mooreland 13, Woodward JV 0
Mooreland 6, Elk City 3
Anadarko 4, Sayre 2
Navajo 3, Anadarko 0
Navajo 6, Sayre 0
Dale 4, Arnett 1
Silo 6, Arnett 3
Beaver 8, Turpin 7
Texhoma 2, Hooker 1
Bethany 5, Shattuck 4
Edmond Santa Fe 10, Shattuck 5
Weatherford 10, Shattuck 2
Tecumseh 3, Weatherford 0
Geronimo 17, Calumet 1
Calumet 5, Ninnekah 4
Hydro-Eakly 18, Cordell 0
Hydro-Eakly 6, Hobart 5
Hammon 10, Frederick 0
Hollis 6, Hammon 5
Hammon 11, Sentinel 4
Okarche 7, Hennessey 2
Enid 11, Yukon JV 1
Enid 8, Duncan 3
Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Waynoka 1
Ringwood 4, Medford 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Cherokee 1
Waynoka 11, Timberlake 2
Ringwood 9, Okeene 6
Medford 11, OBA 1
Timberlake 9, Cherokee 2
OBA 7, Okeene 5
Timberlake 13, Medford 2
Waynoka 5, OBA 4
Covington-Douglas 16, Dover 7
Drummond 5, PC Hunter 0
Garber 7, Pioneer 0
Waukomis 11, Covington-Douglas 1
Drummond 6, Garber 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Pioneer 2
Garber 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 1
Edmond Santa Fe 9, Chisholm 2
Tecumseh 8, Chisholm 1
Bethany 7, Chisholm 0
Baseball
Sentinel 2, Arapaho-Butler 0
Byng 11, Canute 6
Frontier 12, Cimarron 1
Binger-Oney 10, Dover 0
Ripley 12, Drummond 4
Hammon 14, Duke 4
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 11, Sweetwater 3
Leedey 12, Lomega 8
Vici 14, Ripley 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.