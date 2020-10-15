Sam Cheap and Max Cheap connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining to lift the Boomers over Lawton Eisenhower 17-14 in a District 5A-2 football game at Boomer Stadium Thursday.
The late touchdown gave the Boomers their first win of the season and moved them to 1-2 in district action. Overall the Boomers are 1-5. Eisenhower fell to 2-4 and 1-2 in the district.
Trailing 14-10, Taelen Laird got the Boomers in position to break through with a 25-yard punt return to the Eagle 29 with under two minutes remaining.
Cheap hit Wyatt Pope for 13 yards to the 16. On third and seven, Cheap rolled to his right and found Max Cheap for the touchdown with 53.5 seconds remaining. Daniel Pinckard's kick made it 17-14.
Lawton Eisenhower went nowhere in its last desperate possession and the Boomers had the win.
The Boomers dominated much of the game, especially in the second half, even though they trailed most of the time. For the game, the Boomers unofficially outgained the Eagles 327 yards to 188.
Lawton Eisenhower's only touchdowns were set up by long fumble returns. Each scoring drive went just 21 yards.
Otherwise, the Eagles had only one other threat and that ended in a missed field goal.
The Eagles scored first on a 21-yard touchdown pass just four minutes into the game.
Woodward answered with a 33-yard field goal from Pinckard early in the second period to make it 7-3.
A big pass play gave the Eagles a first down at the Boomer 12 late in the second quarter, but the defense held and forced a field goal try that missed badly.
Taking over from the 20, the Boomers went 80 yards in a beat the clock drive to score with 9.7 seconds remaining.
Nash Hunter turned a short pass into a 22-yard gain, then Cheap and Taelen Laird connected on a 37-yard play to the Eagle six.
Two plays later, Hunter powered in from the one and the Boomers had the 7-3 halftime lead.
It was the Boomers first lead of the season.
In the second half, the Boomers pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage, but a fumble on their initial possession, while they were driving, led to a long return and Eagle first down on the Boomer 21. Eisenhower scored in three plays with TreVaughan Walton getting the last two yards.
Woodward answered with a drive to the Eagle seven on their next possession but eventually gave up the ball on downs.
On their next possession, the Boomers went from their 38 to inside the Eagle 20, but again gave the ball up on downs.
The defense got another stop, then Laird's return set the final series in motion.
The Boomers beat Eisenhower for the fourth time in five meetings as district rivals.
Woodward will travel to Guymon next week while Eisenhower hosts Guthrie.
Guymon lost to Guthrie 72-0 on Thursday.
