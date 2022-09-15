The Boomers overcame a 4-3 eighth inning deficit to defeat Clinton 5-4 in high school softball Thursday evening.
It was senior night for the Boomers and they celebrated with a game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth.
Clinton scored in the top half on an error and sacrifice fly.
Riley Moore reached on an error to start the bottom half, stole second and moved to third in a ground ball. J. B. Miramontes reached on a fielders’ choice. Moore scored on Adelynn Friend’s grounder, beating the throw home for the tying run.
An intentional walk loaded the bases for Zoey Roberts, who drove a hard grounder through the drawn-in Clinton infield, scoring Miramontes with the winning run.
Friend went the distance for the win.
Clinton scored in the first inning and it stayed 1-0 until the fourth when Miramontes singled and scored on Friend’s double.
Bryleigh Fisher put the Boomers ahead with a solo homer in the fifth. Moore followed with a single and scored on a double by Kendall Wells for a 3-1 lead.
Clinton evened it up with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force the extra frame.
Woodward returns to action with a game in Weatherford on Monday, then will host Shattuck on Tuesday and Cache on Thursday.
