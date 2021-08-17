J. B. Miramontes delivered a walk-off single in the seventh inning as the Boomer softball team defeated Alva 4-3 Monday night.
Playing on their home diamond for the first time this year (the games over the weekend was held at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex), the Boomers led on several occasions but Alva tied the game in both the sixth and seventh innings.
In the bottom of he seventh Justyce Wilson singled and Skyla Purvis came in to run. Purvis was safe on a fielder’s choice at second base as Detynne Lewis reached. One out later, Miramontes blasted the game-winning hit.
The Boomers got a strong pitching effort from Kaylynn Swindle, who struck out 11 over seven innings.
Alva used a leadoff walk to score in the first inning and the Boomers took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-run double by Briyleigh Douglass.
It stayed that way until the sixth when Alva tied the game 2-2.
Woodward regained the advantage in the bottom half as Lily Nippert singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Alva answered in the seventh to tie things again at 3-3, setting up the exciting finish.
The Boomers improved to 3-4 and will travel to Elk City today for a District 4A-1 game starting at 4:30 p.m.
Beginning Thursday, the Boomers will play in the Perry Tournament.
In some other scores from Monday, Guymon defeated Hooker 8-0, Jenks beat Enid 9-3 and Tuttle downed Weatherford 7-1.
Monday's scoreboard
Monday's scores
Softball
Woodward 4, Alva 3; Arapaho-Butler 4, Canute 2; Okarche 12, Calumet 0; Jenks 9, Enid 3; Guymon 8, Hooker 0; Hammon 11, Sentinel 2; Tuttle 7, Weatherford 1
Amber-Pocasseet 10, Watonga 0; Hobart 24-26, Cordell 0 -0; Mulhall-Orlando 3, Covington-Douglas 1; Waukomis 12, Dover 7; Hinton 12, Geary 0
Arnett 10, Beaver-Forgan 0; Laverne 14, Buffalo 5; Cache 10, Altus 2; Shattuck 10, Cheyenne 2; Elk City 7, Merritt 1; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Medford 0; Okeene 10, Waynoka 6; Thomas 15 Sayre 7; Vici 3, Mooreland 0
Baseball
Hammon 12-13, Arnett 1-2; Okarche 20, Cement 4; Leedey 9, Drummond 3; Hydro-Eakly 9, Granite 1;
Volleyball
Tuttle def. Clinton
