A six-run fifth inning lifted the Boomers to a 10-5 win over Guthrie in District 5A-2 softball on Monday.
The win also earned the Boomers, 13-21, a home regional as they edged out Guthrie by marginal points. The regional will start either Wednesday or Thursday.
Trailing 5-4 in the fifth, the Boomer offense exploded.
Laynee Vo reached on an error, then Allie Don Carlos and Lily Nippert singled to load the bases. Madison Gartrell’s grounder brought in one run, then Hallie Cook’s bunt single reloaded the bases.
Jocelyn Treece followed with a two-run double, J. B. Miramontes walked and Airyn Farley ripped a two-run single. Vo added an RBI single.
Guthrie had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning.
Gartrell had RBI hits in both the first and third innings and Cook drove in a third-inning run as Woodward took a 4-3 lead.
Don Carlos was the winning pitcher in relief.
In the first game, Guthrie finished off a 5-3 victory in a game that actually started Sept. 8 but was halted due to weather with the Bluejays up 5-1.
Treece had a double and Miramontes a home run in the seventh to make the final 5-3.
