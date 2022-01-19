HOOKER - The Boomers dropped a pair of games to the Bulldogs here Tuesday night.

Hooker won the girls game 56-34 and the boys contest 50-47.

In the girls game, the Bulldogs broke things open in the second half for their 15th win in 16 outings. Woodward fell to 8-5.

Thessaly Pfiefer led Woodward with 16 points and Masey Porter scored 11.

Hooker's boys hit key free throws late to edge the Boomers. Peyton Hughes was the only Woodward player in double figures with 12 points.

The Boomers go to the Jones Tournament on Thursday with the girls playing Bethany at 3:20 p.m. and the boys taking on Jones at 7:20 p.m.

Area scores

High school girls

Weatherford 73, Altus 14

Alva 46, Newkirk 31

Arapaho-Butler 55, Burns Flat-Dill City 13

Arnett 66, Mooreland 33

Burlington 51, Waynoka 23

Elk City 57, Cache 36

Texhoma 59 Beaver 41

Chisholm 60, Blackwell 42

Lookeba-Sickles 74, Apache 15

Vici 51, Buffalo 21

Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 24

Kremlin-Hillsdale 49, Cherokee 46

Shattuck 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 42

Clinton 57, Elgin 34

Merritt 62, Cordell 33

Okeene 49, Covington-Douglas 22

Watonga 61, Crescent 21

Duke 35, Erick 26

Hydro-Eakly 66, Corn Bible Academy 23

Laverne 64, Goodwell 22

Hammon 80, Sweetwater 33

Medford 66, Timberlake 57

Okarche 83, Hennessey 38

Oklahoma Bible 60, Fairview 26

Turpin 55, Tyrone 44

High school boys

Weatherford 75, Altus 22

Mooreland 56, Arnett 39

Texhoma 80, Beaver 27

Chisholm 51, Blackwell 42

Buffalo 35, Vici 34

Waynoka 59, Burlington 42

Mountain View-Gotebo 67, Binger-Oney 37

Cache 67, Elk City 60

Calumet 64, Thomas 47

Canton 48, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 35

Carnegie 56, Hinton 52

Cherokee 41, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39

Shattuck 61, Cheyenne-Reydon 44

Clinton 56, Elgin 42

Merritt 58, Cordell 30

Covington-Douglas 56, Okeene 34

Watonga 57, Crescent 34

Drummond 64, Waukomis 46

Duke 75, Erick 53

Goodwell 54, Laverne 50

Hammon 83, Sweetwater 50

Okarche 51. Hennessey 46

Timberlake 64, Medford 34

Alva 53, Newkirk 33

Turpin 50, Tyrone 47

Union City 53, Geary 30

