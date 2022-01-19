HOOKER - The Boomers dropped a pair of games to the Bulldogs here Tuesday night.
Hooker won the girls game 56-34 and the boys contest 50-47.
In the girls game, the Bulldogs broke things open in the second half for their 15th win in 16 outings. Woodward fell to 8-5.
Thessaly Pfiefer led Woodward with 16 points and Masey Porter scored 11.
Hooker's boys hit key free throws late to edge the Boomers. Peyton Hughes was the only Woodward player in double figures with 12 points.
The Boomers go to the Jones Tournament on Thursday with the girls playing Bethany at 3:20 p.m. and the boys taking on Jones at 7:20 p.m.
Area scores
High school girls
Weatherford 73, Altus 14
Alva 46, Newkirk 31
Arapaho-Butler 55, Burns Flat-Dill City 13
Arnett 66, Mooreland 33
Burlington 51, Waynoka 23
Elk City 57, Cache 36
Texhoma 59 Beaver 41
Chisholm 60, Blackwell 42
Lookeba-Sickles 74, Apache 15
Vici 51, Buffalo 21
Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 24
Kremlin-Hillsdale 49, Cherokee 46
Shattuck 48, Cheyenne-Reydon 42
Clinton 57, Elgin 34
Merritt 62, Cordell 33
Okeene 49, Covington-Douglas 22
Watonga 61, Crescent 21
Duke 35, Erick 26
Hydro-Eakly 66, Corn Bible Academy 23
Laverne 64, Goodwell 22
Hammon 80, Sweetwater 33
Medford 66, Timberlake 57
Okarche 83, Hennessey 38
Oklahoma Bible 60, Fairview 26
Turpin 55, Tyrone 44
High school boys
Weatherford 75, Altus 22
Mooreland 56, Arnett 39
Texhoma 80, Beaver 27
Chisholm 51, Blackwell 42
Buffalo 35, Vici 34
Waynoka 59, Burlington 42
Mountain View-Gotebo 67, Binger-Oney 37
Cache 67, Elk City 60
Calumet 64, Thomas 47
Canton 48, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 35
Carnegie 56, Hinton 52
Cherokee 41, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39
Shattuck 61, Cheyenne-Reydon 44
Clinton 56, Elgin 42
Merritt 58, Cordell 30
Covington-Douglas 56, Okeene 34
Watonga 57, Crescent 34
Drummond 64, Waukomis 46
Duke 75, Erick 53
Goodwell 54, Laverne 50
Hammon 83, Sweetwater 50
Okarche 51. Hennessey 46
Timberlake 64, Medford 34
Alva 53, Newkirk 33
Turpin 50, Tyrone 47
Union City 53, Geary 30
