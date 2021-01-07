Woodward dropped both games in the opening round of the 52nd Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School Thursday.
The boys lost an 89-88 overtime heartbreaker to the Oklahoma City Knights on a free throw with no time left on the clock.
Woodward had rallied in the fourth period to force overtime.
Zach Chavez led the Boomers with 35 points and Max Cheap scored 20.
Woodward, 6-2, plays Alva Friday at 2 p.m.
The Woodward girls spent most of the game trying to overcome a bad start and ended up losing 43-38 to host Chisholm.
Woodward didn't score a point in the first period in falling behind 14-0. The Boomers eventually got even at 29-29 after three periods, but Chisholm took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 15 points for the Boomers and Madison Gartrell nine, all in the third period when the Boomers made their big run, outscoring Chisholm 18-5.
Woodward, 6-2, faces Blackwell at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Scoreboard
High school girls
Wheat Capital Tournament
Garber 45, Alva 42
Kingfisher 72, OKC Knights 17
Perry 70, Blackwell 27
Chisholm 43, Woodward 38
Oil Center Classic
Leedey 90, Waynoka 29
Forgan 48, Mooreland 32
Shattuck 45, Balko 23
Laverne 42, Turpin 38
Ward Center Classic
Arnett 49, Seiling 31
Vici 56, Temple 43
Cyril 48, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 44
Seiling 66, Woodward JV 42
Okeene Tournament
Canton 40, Dover 28
Waukomis 51, Sharon-Mutual 28
Ringwood 48, Pioneer 43 (overtime)
Cherokee Tournament
Cherokee 78, Billings 12
Kremlin Hillsdale 57, Cherokee JV 11
Buffalo 34, Alva JV 32
Timberlake 36, Pond Creek-Hunter 27
Medford Tournament
Covington-Douglas 57, DCLA 22
Drummond 68, Aline-Cleo 30
Three Rivers Tournament
Okarche 62, Oklahoma Bible Academy 32
Cashion 48, Crescent 17
Weatherford Tournament
Altus 63, Heritage Hall 47
Tuttle 86, John Marshall 24
Clinton 39, Duncan 32
Weatherford 73, Elgin 17
Arapaho-Butler Festival
Cheyenne 64, Cordell 27
Hammon Tournament
Erick 36, Boise City 29
Hammon 65, Sentinel 23
Binger-Oney 63, Beaver 46
Merritt Tournament
Hooker 60, Merritt JV 26
Hydro-Eakly 51, Tyrone 26
High School Boys
Wheat Capital Tournament
Chisholm 51, Alva 43
OKC Knights 89, Woodward 88 (overtime)
Kingfisher 109, Blackwell 26
Oil Center Classic
Leedey 58, Waynoka 14
Forgan 68, Mooreland 50
Turpin 39, Balko 38
Shattuck 47, Laverne 30
Ward Center Classic
Vici 53, Arnett 37
Cyril 72, Temple 35
Seiling 71, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 30
Hammon Tournament
Erick 33, Binger-Oney 32
Boise City 54, Sentinel 34
Lomega 59, Beaver 26
Arapaho-Butler Festival
Canute 48, Sayre 36
Cordell 37, Cheyenne 34
Merritt Tournament
Hooker 56, Merritt JV 11
Medford Tournament
Covington-Douglas 87, Freedom 14
Glencoe 77, Aline-Cleo 18
Medford 51, Felt 10
Kingfisher JV 62, Texhoma 54
Cherokee Tournament
Cherokee 70, Billings 16
Timberlake 69, Alva JV 44
Buffalo 47, CHerokee 29
Burlington 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 36
Okeene Tournament
Waukomis 35, Canton 26
Dover 44, Sharon-Mutual 35
Okeene 54, Ringwood 49
Three Rivers Tournament
Hennessey 66, Oklahoma Bible 35
Watonga 52, Okarche 45
Cashion 63, Crescent 30
Weatherford Tournament
John Marshall 57, Guthrie 46
Tuttle 59, Altus 32
Weatherford 60, Clinton 49
Hydro-Eakly 70, Tyrone 35
