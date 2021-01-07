Woodward dropped both games in the opening round of the 52nd Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School Thursday.

The boys lost an 89-88 overtime heartbreaker to the Oklahoma City Knights on a free throw with no time left on the clock.

Woodward had rallied in the fourth period to force overtime.

Zach Chavez led the Boomers with 35 points and Max Cheap scored 20.

Woodward, 6-2, plays Alva Friday at 2 p.m.

The Woodward girls spent most of the game trying to overcome a bad start and ended up losing 43-38 to host Chisholm.

Woodward didn't score a point in the first period in falling behind 14-0. The Boomers eventually got even at 29-29 after three periods, but Chisholm took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.

Thessaly Pfeifer had 15 points for the Boomers and Madison Gartrell nine, all in the third period when the Boomers made their big run, outscoring Chisholm 18-5.

Woodward, 6-2, faces Blackwell at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Scoreboard

High school girls

Wheat Capital Tournament

Garber 45, Alva 42

Kingfisher 72, OKC Knights 17

Perry 70, Blackwell 27

Chisholm 43, Woodward 38

Oil Center Classic

Leedey 90, Waynoka 29

Forgan 48, Mooreland 32

Shattuck 45, Balko 23

Laverne 42, Turpin 38

Ward Center Classic

Arnett 49, Seiling 31

Vici 56, Temple 43

Cyril 48, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 44

Seiling 66, Woodward JV 42

Okeene Tournament

Canton 40, Dover 28

Waukomis 51, Sharon-Mutual 28

Ringwood 48, Pioneer 43 (overtime)

Cherokee Tournament

Cherokee 78, Billings 12

Kremlin Hillsdale 57, Cherokee JV 11

Buffalo 34, Alva JV 32

Timberlake 36, Pond Creek-Hunter 27

Medford Tournament

Covington-Douglas 57, DCLA 22

Drummond 68, Aline-Cleo 30

Three Rivers Tournament

Okarche 62, Oklahoma Bible Academy 32

Cashion 48, Crescent 17

Weatherford Tournament

Altus 63, Heritage Hall 47

Tuttle 86, John Marshall 24

Clinton 39, Duncan 32

Weatherford 73, Elgin 17

Arapaho-Butler Festival

Cheyenne 64, Cordell 27

Hammon Tournament

Erick 36, Boise City 29

Hammon 65, Sentinel 23

Binger-Oney 63, Beaver 46

Merritt Tournament

Hooker 60, Merritt JV 26

Hydro-Eakly 51, Tyrone 26

High School Boys

Wheat Capital Tournament

Chisholm 51, Alva 43

OKC Knights 89, Woodward 88 (overtime)

Kingfisher 109, Blackwell 26

Oil Center Classic

Leedey 58, Waynoka 14

Forgan 68, Mooreland 50

Turpin 39, Balko 38

Shattuck 47, Laverne 30

Ward Center Classic

Vici 53, Arnett 37

Cyril 72, Temple 35

Seiling 71, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 30

Hammon Tournament

Erick 33, Binger-Oney 32

Boise City 54, Sentinel 34

Lomega 59, Beaver 26

Arapaho-Butler Festival

Canute 48, Sayre 36

Cordell 37, Cheyenne 34

Merritt Tournament

Hooker 56, Merritt JV 11

Medford Tournament

Covington-Douglas 87, Freedom 14

Glencoe 77, Aline-Cleo 18

Medford 51, Felt 10

Kingfisher JV 62, Texhoma 54

Cherokee Tournament

Cherokee 70, Billings 16

Timberlake 69, Alva JV 44

Buffalo 47, CHerokee 29

Burlington 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 36

Okeene Tournament

Waukomis 35, Canton 26

Dover 44, Sharon-Mutual 35

Okeene 54, Ringwood 49

Three Rivers Tournament

Hennessey 66, Oklahoma Bible 35

Watonga 52, Okarche 45

Cashion 63, Crescent 30

Weatherford Tournament

John Marshall 57, Guthrie 46

Tuttle 59, Altus 32

Weatherford 60, Clinton 49

Hydro-Eakly 70, Tyrone 35

