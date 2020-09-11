BETHANY - Gray Adams connected with Jared Malaska for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 left as the host Broncos edged the Boomers 22-16 here Friday night.
The touchdown play completed a 71-yard drive after the Boomers had tied the game on a 41-yard field goal by Daniel Pinckard.
The game was back and forth throughout.
Bethany scored first on a 55-yard punt return by Jo Malaska, then Woodward countered on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Sam Cheap to Max Cheap.
The Broncos came right back with a 49-yard scoring drive to lead 14-7.
After a Bethany punt, the Boomers answered with a 40-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Taelen Laird. The extra point failed.
There was no scoring in the third period but on the second play of the fourth quarter Bethany got a safety for a 16-13 lead.
The Boomers, though, weren't finished and went 49 yards in 10 plays to tie the game on Pinckard's first field goal of the year.
Bethany improved to 1-2 while the Boomers dropped to 0-2 and will face Weatherford next.
Woodward will host Weatherford next week in the home opener.
In some area games, Buffalo improved to 0-2 with 52-26 victory over Pond Creek-Hunter and Seiling got its first win, 40-12 over Okeene.
