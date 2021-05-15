OKLAHOMA CITY - An historic soccer season for the Woodward Boomers ended up one victory of a state championship at Taft Stadium Friday night.
Undefeated Clinton stayed that way with a 3-1 victory over the Boomers in the Class 4A title game.
It was Woodward's first appearance ever in a state soccer final and the Boomers end the season 13-5. Clinton ended 18-0.
Two goals in the first two minutes gave Clinton a 2-0 lead and the Tornadoes led throughout.
Recovering from the early shock, the Boomers started gaining momentum about 10 minutes into the match and cut the deficit in half on Uriel Quintero's corner kick 14 minutes in.
Both teams had chances over the rest of the first half and into the second half, but neither team broke through until Clinton got the clincher with 2:13 left in the match.
The goal came after the Boomers had put quite a bit of pressure on the Tornado defense a few minutes before with two corner kicks and several throw-ins deep in Clinton's side of the field. The chances, however, did not lead to the equalizer.
The Boomers had reached the title match by defeating Fort Gibson last week in the semifinals, making school history in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.