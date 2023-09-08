The Boomers fell to 0-2 on the football season with a 40-14 loss to Bethany at Southern Nazarene University.
Bethany improved to 2-1.
Touchdown passes of 19 and 2 yards from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Carson Medina accounted for the Boomer touchdowns.
Bethany built a 20-7 lead midway through the second period and the Boomers closed to 20-14.
The Broncos, though, added a pair of field goals to lead 26-14 at the break.
Woodward threatened on its initial possession of the second half but couldn’t score.
Bethany then added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
A Woodward player was injured in the second half and taken off the field on a stretcher for treatment. The nature of the injury and a condition report were not immediately available.
Woodward will host Newcastle next Friday.
In a key area game, third-ranked Seiling knocked off No. 1 Laverne 46-28 in a key Class B game.
Shattuck, Sharon-Mutual and Buffalo were other area teams to pick up wins.
scoreboard
Football
Class B-C
Seiling 46, Laverne 28
Medford 60, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Tyrone 46, Balko-Forgan 0
Weleetka 46, Pioneer 0
Turpin 50, Boise City 0
Grandfield 58, Fox 8
Buffalo 54, Beaver 8
Dewar 60, Snyder 0
Sharon-Mutual 42, Canton 12
Tipton 56, Central Marlow 6
Velma-Alma 56, Hollis 6
Regent Prep 46, Davenport 0
Timberlake 42, Waukomis 12
Shattuck 42, Cherokee 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 38, Cyril 6
Oklahoma Bible 24, Yale 8
Olive 29, Billings 6
Southwest Covenant 50, Alex 0
Class A
Burns Flat-Dill City 33, Cordell 8
Hooker 61, Watonga 0
Fairview 41, Alva 21
Crescent 28, Morrison 18
Pawnee 64, Mooreland 20
Hinton 27, Hennessey 21
Cashion 38, Thomas 30
Mangum 62, Rush Springs 6
Tonkawa 8, Perry 0
Minco 33, Apache 23
Class 3A
Chisholm 20, Kingfisher 17 (overtime)
Class 4A
Heritage Hall 50, Clinton 43
Weatherford 28, El Reno 26
Harrah 46, Western Heights 6
Perkins 21, Cushing 7
Elgin 55, Cache 6
Class 5A
Guthrie 65, Duncan 0
Piedmont 21, Blanchard 7
Eisenhower 26, Altus 10
Carl Albert 43, Muskogee 20
