Area football

Action from the Laverne-Seiling footbal game Friday at Seiling's Wildcat Stadium. Seiling won the game 46-28. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

The Boomers fell to 0-2 on the football season with a 40-14 loss to Bethany at Southern Nazarene University.

Bethany improved to 2-1.

Touchdown passes of 19 and 2 yards from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Carson Medina accounted for the Boomer touchdowns.

Bethany built a 20-7 lead midway through the second period and the Boomers closed to 20-14.

The Broncos, though, added a pair of field goals to lead 26-14 at the break.

Woodward threatened on its initial possession of the second half but couldn’t score.

Bethany then added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

A Woodward player was injured in the second half and taken off the field on a stretcher for treatment. The nature of the injury and a condition report were not immediately available.

Woodward will host Newcastle next Friday.

In a key area game, third-ranked Seiling knocked off No. 1 Laverne 46-28 in a key Class B game.

Shattuck, Sharon-Mutual and Buffalo were other area teams to pick up wins.

scoreboard

Football

Class B-C

Seiling 46, Laverne 28

Medford 60, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Tyrone 46, Balko-Forgan 0

Weleetka 46, Pioneer 0

Turpin 50, Boise City 0

Grandfield 58, Fox 8

Buffalo 54, Beaver 8

Dewar 60, Snyder 0

Sharon-Mutual 42, Canton 12

Tipton 56, Central Marlow 6

Velma-Alma 56, Hollis 6

Regent Prep 46, Davenport 0

Timberlake 42, Waukomis 12

Shattuck 42, Cherokee 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 38, Cyril 6

Oklahoma Bible 24, Yale 8

Olive 29, Billings 6

Southwest Covenant 50, Alex 0

Tipton 56, Central Marlow 6

Class A

Burns Flat-Dill City 33, Cordell 8

Hooker 61, Watonga 0

Fairview 41, Alva 21

Crescent 28, Morrison 18

Pawnee 64, Mooreland 20

Hinton 27, Hennessey 21

Cashion 38, Thomas 30

Mangum 62, Rush Springs 6

Tonkawa 8, Perry 0

Minco 33, Apache 23

Class 3A

Chisholm 20, Kingfisher 17 (overtime)

Class 4A

Heritage Hall 50, Clinton 43

Weatherford 28, El Reno 26

Harrah 46, Western Heights 6

Perkins 21, Cushing 7

Elgin 55, Cache 6

Class 5A

Guthrie 65, Duncan 0

Piedmont 21, Blanchard 7

Eisenhower 26, Altus 10

Carl Albert 43, Muskogee 20

Tags

Trending Video