Caden Powell accounted for five touchdowns and the Clinton defense accounted for five turnovers in a 41-14 Red Tornado victory over Woodward at Boomer Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The game was postponed from Friday due to lightning.
Powell ran for 93 yards and passed for another 159 as Clinton won its fourth consecutive game over the Boomers. He had two scores running and passed for three more.
Woodward scored all of its points in the fourth period on a three-yard run by Sam Cheap and 50-yard punt return by Taelen Laird.
A disastrous final two minutes in the first half turned a competitive game into a blowout.
The Boomers trailed 14-0 with two minutes left in the half and had the ball, but interceptions on three consecutive possessions set Clinton up for a 20-point explosion and 34-0 halftime lead.
The lead reached 41-0 in the second half before the Boomers got on the board.
Most of the Boomers came through the air with 126 yards. Woodward had 69 yards on the ground.
After a Boomer punt, Clinton went 81 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Powell had the biggest play, a 39-yard run to the Boomer two-yard line. Two plays later he scored from the one.
The Boomers got a stop on the next Clinton possession, but Aaron Seabolt's interception on a deep pass gave the Tornadoes the ball back on their 31.
They went the 69 yards in eight plays, overcoming a pair of penalties, to take a 14-0 lead. Powell's 40-yard pass to Antonio Ceniceros set up the score, a 7-yard run by the Clinton quarterback.
The Boomers responded with a big drive of their own. Cheap hit Wyatt Pope for 37 yards to get inside Clinton territory and the Boomers reached the 17 before coming up short on a fourth and two.
After forcing a punt, things started to unravel.
Nathan Jones picked off a pass and one play later Powell fired a 56-yard score to make it a 21-0 lead with 1:35 left in the half.
Three plays later another interception gave Clinton the ball on the Boomer 37. Powell found Jones for an 11-yard score and 28-0 lead.
A final interception and long return gave the Tornadoes first down at the Boomer nine. One play later it was 34-0 with 5.7 seconds left in the half.
Clinton also got the ball to start the second half. The Boomer defense forced a punt, but the kick hit a Woodward player and Clinton recovered.
The Tornadoes proceeded to keep the ball for almost 10 minutes before scoring its final touchdown with 2:17 left in the quarter.
Woodward put together a scoring drive on its next possession, going 60 yards in 11 plays with Cheap getting the touchdown. Parker Schmitz had a 10-yard reception and Nash Hunter a 13-yard catch and run to highlight the drive.
The defense then forced a punt and Laird took the ball 50 yards to paydirt, weaving his way across the field. Daniel Pinckard's extra point made it 41-14 and completed the scoring.
The Boomers will try to break into the win column this week as they host Bethany on Friday at 7 p.m.
