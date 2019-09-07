CLINTON - The host Tornadoes, ranked in the top five of most Class 4A polls, opened a 35-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Woodward Boomers 49-14 in the season opener for both teams Friday.
Clinton built its lead to 49-0 before the Boomers got a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
Parker Pruett had the Boomers’ first score with a one-yard run to cap off a long drive and Parker Schmitz got the second score, also on a one-yard run.
Woodward will return to action next Friday as Elk City visits. It will be the Boomers home opener.
In other area games, Seiling improved to 2-0 with a 44-14 win over the Sharon-Mutual Trojans, who lost for the second time in as many weeks.
Seiling opened up a 30-8 first half lead and controlled most of the game. Noah Hammons threw for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Bryson Gore added 187 yards rushing and a pair of scores to pace the offense.
Seiling had 427 yards in total offense to 244 for Sharon-Mutual.
Alex Carter and Gabe Sessoms had the Sharon-Mutual scores.
At Laverne, the host Tigers went up 14-0 in the first quarter and turned away Alex late for a 28-22 decision.
Bodee Smith started the scoring for Laverne with a 41-yard run and Peyton Freeman's quarterback sneak made it 14-0. Tatton Anderson scored from 10 yards out after a turnover to pull Alex within 14-8 at halftime.
Freeman scored again in the third period to make it 20-8. Laverne got its final score on a 5-yard run by Houston Bockelman in the fourth period.
Mooreland improved to 2-0 with a 27-7 win at Hinton. With the start, the Bearcats have equalled their win total from last season.
At Buffalo, the host squad routed Medford in the second half for a 40-12 win. The Bison led 16-6 at the half.
Chisholm evened its record at 1-1 with a 28-0 victory over Fairview.
Fairview dropped to 0-2.
Boise City routed Beaver 48-0 and Waynoka blasted Deer Creek-Lamont 54-0.
