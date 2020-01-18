ALTUS - Woodward's basketball teams suffered through a tough night here Friday dropping both games to the Bulldogs.
The girls ran into a 44-point night by Altus junior Lakysia Johnson and lost 54-51 while the boys were stunned 58-56 on an Altus bucket with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Woodward led much of the girls game before Altus took the lead at 45-41 with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
A pair of three-pointers by Payton Rowley put the Boomers ahead briefly 47-45 and the score was tied at 49-49 but Altus regained the lead and got the win.
The Boomers dropped to 6-7.
Makale Floyd led Woodward with 13 points and Thessaly Pfeifer and Rowley each scored 10.
The boys game went much the same way. Woodward used a strong third period to take a 47-37 lead and still had an 8-point lead with a little over two minutes left.
Altus went up 56-54 with 29.6 seconds left and Coltyn Semmel tied the game by converting a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs, though, answered with the game-winner.
Semmel led Woodward with 18 points.
Woodward fell to 7-6 on the year.
The Boomers travel to Perry on Tuesday.
Friday's scores of interest
Girls
Chisholm 50, Alva 48; Anadarko 90, Del City 34; Arnett 69, Aline-Cleo 38; Blanchard 43, Elk City 26; Buffalo 60, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49; Calumet 36, Arapaho-Butler 35; Canute 53, Cheyenne 47; Cherokee 65, Timberlake 36; Kingfisher 50, Clinton 29; Fairview 59, Okeene 34; Hooker 57, Texhoma 27; Lomega 84, DCLA 28; Hydro-Eakly 61, Merritt 38; Okarche 42, Thomas 34; Waynoka 50, Ringwood 40; Shattuck 58, Vici 48; Watonga 66, Hinton 25
Boys
Arnett 54, Aline-Cleo 37; Arapaho-Butler 63, Calumet 58; Chisholm 55, Alva 48; Blanchard 59, Elk City 55; Buffalo 61, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 36; Cheyenne 47, Canute 46; Timberlake 30, Cherokee 28; Kingfisher 80, Cilnton 56; Lomega 80, DCLA 32; Okeene 61, Fairview 59; Hooker 79, Texhoma 62; Thomas 47, Okarche 42; Ringwood 56, Waynoka 53; Vici 54 Shattuck 49; Hinton 69, Watonga 63
