Elk City scored on its first four possessions and defeated the Boomers 33-21 on Senior Night at Boomer Stadium Friday.
The loss dropped the Boomers to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in District 4A-1. Elk City officially wrapped up the district championship with one week left. The Elks are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the district.
Big plays fueled the Elks in the first half as they scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass, a 76-yard touchdown pass, a 24-yard pass and a four-yard run, set up by a 41-yard run.
The Boomers had chances early but couldn’t punch the ball in on a fourth and one at the Elk City one, then had a pass intercepted in the end zone in the second quarter.
After a scoreless third period, the Boomers got on the board with a 32-yard pass from Ace Long to Lucas Shirkey on the first play of the fourth period.
On their next possession, the Boomers scored again as Long got loose for a 58-yard scoring run.
Elk City countered on its next offensive play with a 53-yard touchdown for a 33-14 lead.
Long scored on a 6-yard run to make it 33-21 with 2:28 left in the game and the Boomers nearly scored on the final play of the game, but a reception by Taelen Laird that was signaled touchdown by one official was eventually ruled incomplete after a conference by the officials.
Woodward will close out its season next Friday at Clinton, a 35-7 winner over Cache on Friday.
