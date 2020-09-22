ENID - The homestanding Pacers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Woodward Boomers 5-4 in high school softball Tuesday.
Woodward took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, added two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 4-0.
Enid got on the board with two runs in the fourth, then scored three in the fifth for the 5-4 lead that proved to be the final score.
Jocelynn Treece, Madison Gartrell and Lily Nippert all drove in runs for the Boomers and Treece and Nippert had hits.
Woodward’s adjusted record is 12-19 (two forfeits from Western Heights are now considered non-games according to the activities association changes on district games not played), but the Boomers are 4-3 in district play with games coming up next week against Guthrie and Piedmont.
On Monday, the Boomers lost 10-0 at Arnett. In some other games from Monday, the Woodward JV outlasted Alva 16-12, Vici beat Alva 16-3 and. Buffalo beat Hennessey 3-2 and Cherokee 4-3.
Also, Fairview swept Crossings Christian, 12-1 and 10-0, Laverne shut out Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10-0 and Mooreland beat Waynoka, 16-0.
