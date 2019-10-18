OKLAHOMA CITY - The Boomers overpowered Northwest Classen 49-14 at historic Taft Stadium on Friday night.
Woodward improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in District 5A-2 with a big home game coming up next Friday against Carl Albert. The Titans beat Guthrie 48-0 on Thursday night.
The scoring started early for the Boomers, as in the first play of the game when Daniel Fraire went 42-yards for a touchdown and just 12 seconds expired on the clock.
After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Boomers scored in two plays with Fraire going in from the one and it was 14-0 with less than a minute gone in the contest.
The Knights answered with a touchdown pass from Samuel Morland to D. J. Hall and conversion to cut the lead to 14-8.
That was pretty much it for the Knights.
Woodward answered immediately with a 20-yard run from Ivan Aguilera to make it 21-8 after the first quarter.
The Boomers added three touchdowns in the second quarter, a 33-yard run by Drake Parker, 52-yard pass from Parker Pruett to Shawn Chase and a 3-yard run by Pruett.
Ahead 42-8 at halftime, the Boomers scored on their first play of the second half as Fraire went untouched 45 yards for his third score of the game.
Daniel Pinckard was perfect on extra points, converting 7 of 7 chances.
Northwest scored early in the fourth period on a long touchdown pass from Morland to Hall.
After the first possession of the second half, the Boomers played primarily reserves.
Most of the second half was played with a continuous running clock.
In other district games on Thursday, Bishop McGuinness beat Lawton Eisenhower 52-28 and Piedmont hammered Guymon 69-6.
McGuinness and Piedmont play this Friday with first place in the district on the line.
