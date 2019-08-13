DEL CITY - The Boomers needed just three innings to win their softball opener here Monday.
Payton Rowley homered twice and Lizzy Hall and Emily Nelson each had two hits as the Boomers rolled to a 21-2 district win over the Eagles.
Jordyn Wadley, Makale Floyd, Justyce Wilson and Madison Davis all had hits.
Woodward continues district play today with a doubleheader at Noble beginning at 4 p.m.
In other games on Monday, Leedey took a 6-3 decision over Mooreland and Covington-Douglas defeated Oklahoma Bible 10-2. Pioneer defeated Timberlake, 12-0.
Also, Newkirk routed Alva 15-0, Clinton edged Bethany 11-10, Binger-Oney nipped Weatherford 3-2, Hammon defeated Burns Flat-Dill City 15-5, Canute downed Shattuck 6-4, Elk City blanked Merritt 8-0, McLoud beat Kingfisher 10-3 and Ringwood shut out Waukomis, 4-0.
In fall baseball, Leedey split on opening day, smashing Binger-Oney 16-5 and losing 9-0 to Fort Cobb-Broxton. In the second game, Fort Cobb-Broxton scored eight runs in the first two innings and limited Leedey to just two hits.
Against Binger-Oney, Ayden Page and Parker Ward each had two hits and drove in three runs and Will Farr also delve in two runs. Ward was the winning pitcher.
In other games, Cheyenne hammered Erick 13-3, Cimarron beat Shidler 9-5, Calumet edged Lomega 1-0, Hammon beat Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4-1 and Ripley edged Drummond 7-5.
