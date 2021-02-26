KINGFISHER - The Woodward boys continued their advance through the Class 4A elimination bracket with a 62-47 victory over McLoud on Friday afternoon in Kingfisher.
The Boomers, 19-3, will play Elk City or Clinton Saturday at 3 p.m. in the regional consolation final with the winner moving on to the area tournament in Enid.
Rylan Cope led the Boomers with 13 points and Max Cheap scored 12. Woodward had plenty of balance as Kaden Kornele and Jesus Cano each scored eight and Zach Chavez and Jake Mead had seven. Taelen Laird scored three and Kenyon Lanham and Sammy Baker each scored two.
In the girls game on Friday, Dickson eliminated the Boomers 43-40 ending Woodward's season at 10-10.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 14 points and Ava Long scored 10. Madison Gartrell added eight points, Avery Williams five, Masey Porter two and Averi Edwards 1.
In the Class B Area 1 tourney at Boomer Fieldhouse, the Beaver Lady Dusters edged Arnett 56-53 to move within a game of the state tournament.
Beaver will play the loser of Friday's night game between Leedey and Forgan at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Class A Area 1 at Enid, Thomas routed Woodland 40-21 and will play in the consolation finals Saturday against the Seiling-Okarche loser.
In another Class A girls game, Frontier edge Ripley 48-45 to keep its season alive. Also Cheyenne advanced with a 36-34 win over Empire.
In Class A Boys at Enid, Texhoma continued it strong run through the elimination bracket with a 60-41 hammering of Pioneer. Texhoma will play Arapaho-Butler or Calumet on Saturday night.
In Woodward, sixth-ranked Leedey powered past No. 3 Duke in the second half for a 50-39 victory. The Bison will face Forgan or Tyrone at 8 p.m. Saturday.
