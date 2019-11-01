GUYMON - Woodward officially wrapped up a return to the Class 5A football playoffs here Friday with a 50-0 victory over the winless Guymon Tigers.
The Boomers improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in District 5A-2 while Guymon is 0-9 and 0-6. Woodward closes out the regular season at home against Piedmont next week with third place in the district possibly in play. This will be the Boomers first trip to the playoffs since the 2013 season when they reached the state quarterfinals.
The Boomers scored early and often against Guymon, leading 23-0 after one quarter and 50-0 at the half.
Daniel Fraire opened the scoring with a 16-yard run, then Drake Parker returned a punt 60 yards for a score to make it 14-0.
Later in the quarter, Parker Pruett and Shawn Chase connected on a 18-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead.
The defense got into the act by tackling the Guymon quarterback for a safety and 23-0 lead.
In the second period, Parker scored on a 6-yard run, Matt Ogden on a 25-yard fumble return and Ivan Aguilera of runs of 22 and 8 yards. Daniel Pinckard converted 6 of 7 extra point tries in the half.
There was no scoring in the second half, which was played with a continuous running clock.
In other district games on Friday, Carl Albert routed Lawton Eisenhower 62-0, McGuinness handled Guthrie 33-7 and Piedmont defeated Northwest Classen, 51-0.
In some area scores, Thomas wrapped up the District A-1 championship with a 36-14 victory over Fairview and Shattuck claimed the District B-1 title with a 50-0 win over Seiling, the Indians 29th win in a row over the past three seasons. In a non-district game, Laverne defeated Beaver 52-0. Turpin beat Canton 56-6 in a district contest, pretty much wrapping up a playoff spot.
In District C-1, Pond Creek-Hunter blanked Tyrone 46-0 to win the district. Sharon-Mutual enhanced its playoff hopes with a 52-6 win over Boise City, snapping a three-game losing streak. Buffalo handled Balko-Forgan 37-0 and Waynoka edged Timberlake 8-6, moving into position for a possible second place finish and home playoff contest.
In another District A-1 contest, the Hooker Bulldogs edged Mooreland 28-22. Also, Texhoma defeated Oklahoma Bible Academy 32-14 to wrap up second in A-1.
