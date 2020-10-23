GUYMON - Sam Cheap threw five touchdown passes and Nash Hunter ran for 144 yards and two scores as the Boomers routed Guymon 55-14 in District 5A-2 football here Friday night.
Woodward built a 41-0 first half lead on the way to its second win in as many weeks. The Boomers are 2-2 in district games and 2-5 overall. Guymon fell to 0-5 and 0-7.
The scoring started early for the Boomers as they went 68 yards in five plays on the first possession, all on the ground. Hunter got the touchdown on a two-yard run. Hunter had 56 yards on four carries in the drive. The extra point failed.
On their next possession, the Boomers went 67 yards in seven plays with Sam Cheap hitting Taelen Laird for the 26-yard touchdown. Daniel Pinckard added the conversion.
Max Cheap set up the next score with an interception off Carson Martinez. Cheap returned the ball to the 15. On the next play, Sam Cheap and Aaron Fraire connected for a 15-yard touchdown.
A fumble on the Tigers' next possession set up the Boomers on the Guymon 44 and five plays later they were in the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Max Cheap for a 27-0 lead with 43 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Early in the second period, Laird returned a punt 50 yards for a score and Pinckard's kick made it 34-0. Later in the second period the Cheap brothers connected for a 25-yard touchdown and 41-0 lead.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second half.
Guymon got on the board with a touchdown run in the third period, making it 41-7.
The Boomers answered with a 10-play, 74 yard drive capped by Hunter's three-yard run to make it 48-7.
The Tigers scored again in the fourth period and it was 48-14.
Sam Cheap and Jerrak Thomas connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the game for the 55-14 final.
The Boomer defense forced five turnovers in the game.
Woodward goes to top-ranked Carl Albert next Friday.
Area scores from week 8
Class C: Sharon-Mutual 54, Beaver 8; Timberlake 58, Wesleyan Christian 6; Buffalo 26, Tyrone 16; Waynoka 46, Corn Bible 0; Boise City 26, Geary 12. (Monday) Corn Bible 38, Beaver 32.
Class B: Laverne 52, Canton 6 (Thursday); Okeene 28, Pond Creek-Hunter 10; Turpin 32, Balko-Forgan 26; Shattuck 49, Seiling 6; Barnsdall 26, Pioneer 20
Class A: Mooreland 32, Fairview 12; Thomas 42, Merritt 13; Burns Flat-Dill City 34, Sayre 0
Class 5A
Lawton MacArthur 61, Altus 6; Noble 54, Southeast 7; El Reno 34, Ardmore 16; McGuinness 33, Piedmont 14
