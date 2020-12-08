Woodward’s basketball teams will spend the week at home as they host Elk City tonight then the Compass Athletics Winter Classic starting Thursday.
Varsity action against Elk City starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be senior night with introductions between games.
Both of the Boomer teams are looking for 2-0 starts after wins over Altus last Friday.
The girls used a big fourth quarter to defeat the Bulldogs 69-61. Woodward scored the first eight points of the fourth period to break a 48-48 tie and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
In the boys game, the Boomers dominated from the start to win 65-30 with 13 different players scoring points.
This will be the season opener for Elk City’s teams. They were originally set to open against Elgin but that game was moved to later in December due to COVID-19 concerns.
Starting Thursday, Boomer Fieldhouse will host the Compass Athletics Winter Classic.
First round pairings include:
Girls - 10 a.m., Guthrie vs. Chisholm; 1 p.m., Woodward vs. Glenpool; 4 p.m., Kingfisher vs. Woodward JV; 7 p.m., Altus vs. Guymon.
Boys - 11:30 a.m., Woodward vs. Guymon; 2:30 p.m., Altus vs. Glenpool; 5:30 p.m., Chisholm vs. Sharon-Mutual; 8:30 p.m., Guthrie vs. Woodward JV.
The tentative area schedule tonight includes Mooreland at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Waynoka at Leedey, Seiling at Newkirk, Shattuck at Laverne (girls) and Alva at Blackwell.
