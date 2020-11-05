With everyone eligible to participate in the football playoffs this year, the final week of the regular season doesn't have quite the drama it might if post-season berths were up for grabs.
Still there are things to play for, like a home game in the play-in or first round of the playoffs.
That will be the case at Boomer Stadium tonight as the Boomers host Piedmont in the regular season finale.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
A win would likely give the Boomers a home game for the first playoff round while a loss would probably send them on the road.
The Boomers, 2-6, come into the game off a 56-7 loss at top-ranked Carl Albert last week. Piedmont, 3-3, has not played since a 33-14 loss to Bishop McGuinness on Oct. 23. The Wildcats' game with Lawton Eisenhower last week was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Eisenhower.
In district games, the Boomers are 2-3 and Piedmont is 1-2.
Other district games this week have Carl Albert at Lawton Eisenhower and Bishop McGuinness at Guymon.
Piedmont's offense offers a unique challenge for the Boomer defense. The Wildcats run a flexbone offense that isn't seen all that often.
The option offense is based on ball control with the occasional big play. The Wildcats rarely throw, but have some potential weapons at the wideouts.
The Boomers on offense will look to establish the run and balance it with a strong deep passing game that has been effective against several teams.
Turnovers will be a big key for both teams.
Playoff pairings will not be released until Sunday afternoon. In Class 5A at least three west side teams are not participating as of Nov. 4, according to the activities association.
Western Heights hasn't played all year and Southeast is opting out. Capitol Hill is also not participating due to a non-virus related forfeit.
Here is the area schedule for week 10. Kickoff at all sites is 7 p.m.
District A-1: Mooreland at Sayre, Thomas at Texhoma, Fairview at Hooker, Merritt at Burns Flat-Dill City.
District B-1: Shattuck at Laverne, Seiling at Turpin, Balko-Forgan at Canton
District C-1: Boise City at Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual at Corn Bible Academy, Geary at Beaver
Probably the biggest game is in District B-1 where top-ranked Shattuck and Laverne clash on Kilmer Field for the district championship.
Laverne is the last team to beat Shattuck - in the regular season in 2017.
This year the Tigers have won six in a row since an opening loss to Cherokee. Shattuck is 8-0 and its closest game was a 40-24 win over Destiny Christian.
In district games, Shattuck has allowed just 20 points while averaging over 50 points a game. Laverne has been equally dominant in league games, allowing just 18 points and averaging around 50 a game.
Turpin will be trying to wrap up third in the district against a Seiling team that has lost three in a row.
Balko-Forgan faces a Canton team on a six-game losing skid.
In A-1, Texhoma will try and move into a tie for first place as it hosts the Thomas Terriers, who are unbeaten in the league.
Thomas wraps up the district title with a win while Texhoma could force a likely three-way tie if the Hooker Bulldogs win at home against Fairview.
Mooreland is going to finish fourth and host a first round game. The Bearcats are looking to finish the regular season strong with a home game against Sayre, which is just 1-5 in the district and has lost three in a row, scoring only 13 points in the process.
Things are pretty settled in C-1 with teams tuning up for the playoffs.
Buffalo is the league champion after its win over Waynoka last week and the Bison host a capable Boise City team.
The Tyrone-Waynoka game was sidelined due to COVID-19 quarantines at Tyrone. The Bobcats and Waynoka are both 5-1 in the district.
Sharon-Mutual will look to wrap up a first round playoff game as the Trojans face winless Corn Bible Academy.
