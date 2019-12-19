Woodward closes out the first semester of its basketball season with a home doubleheader against the Cache Bulldogs tonight.
Varsity action for the girls starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys at approximately 8 p.m.
Both Woodward teams are hoping to snap two-game losing streaks.
Even with the two losses, the girls remain in the 4A rankings at No. 20 and put a 4-2 mark on the line against the always solid Bulldogs.
Cache is 3-2 and beat Altus 60-46 on Tuesday night. Woodward beat Altus by the same score earlier in the season. The other Cache wins were over Oklahoma City schools Douglass and Southeast.
Woodward’s boys are 3-3 and looking to regain some momentum going into the holidays.
Cache will offer a challenge as the Bulldogs have won four straight since a season opening loss to Douglass.
One of the wins was a 41-26 victory over an Anadarko team ranked 7th at the time. The Bulldogs beat Altus 51-31 on Tuesday. Woodward defeated Altus 86-41 earlier.
This is the Boomers last outing until Jan. 7 at Guymon.
