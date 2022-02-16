The Boomer basketball teams took care of business on Senior Night with a pair of victories over Sayre at Boomer Fieldhouse Tuesday.
The girls improved to 15-7 going into this weekend's district competition with a 60-29 win while the boys evened their season record at 11-11 with a 94-56 victory.
Balanced scoring was a key in both games.
Thessaly Pfeifer led three Boomer players in double figures with 14 points. Masey Porter added 12 and Faith O'Handley 10.
Other scoring saw Averi Edwards with 8, Jiselle Hagemeier and Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher with 5 each and Presley Pruett, Riley Moore and Michele Ibarra all had 2.
Woodward led 29-15 at halftime.
The boys game was close for the first six or seven minutes, then the Boomers began pulling away.
Five Woodward players scored in double figurers led by Zach Chavez with 22 points. Jesus Cano added 16, Kash Shipley 13, Kyle Martin 12 and Jake Mead 10.
Also scoring were Peyton Hughes with eight, Trentten McCloskey with 5, Hunter Moseley 3, Wyatt Pope and Nash Hunter 2 each and Sammy Baker 1.
Woodward will go to Elk City for the Area 1 District 3 games on Friday starting with the girls at 6:30 p.m.
Win or lose everyone goes to the regional next week in Kingfisher.
Area small schools are at the regional level starting Thursday and here is the schedule
Regional Games
Area 1
(all games on Thursday)
Class B Girls
At Beaver: Tyrone vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.; Boise City vs. Forgan, 6:30 p.m.
At Hammon: Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 1:30 p.m.; Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 6:30 p.m.
At Fairview: Goodwell vs. Shidler, 1:30 p.m.; Arnett vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.
At Okeene: Sweetwater vs. Medford, 1:30 p.m.; Balko vs. Okeene, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Boys
At Beaver: Boise City vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m.; Tyrone vs. Forgan, 8 p.m.
At Hammon: Hammon vs. Corn Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Leedey vs. Indiahoma, 8 p.m.
At Fairview: Shidler vs. Waynoka, 3 p.m.; Goodwell vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 8 p.m.
At Okeene; Okeene vs. Balko, 3 p.m.; Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Timberlake, 8 p.m.
Class A Girls
At Mooreland: Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Texhoma, 1:30 p.m.; Frontier vs. Turpin, 6:30 p.m.
At Arapaho-Butler: Thomas vs. Waukomis, 1:30 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 6:30 p.m.
At Seiling: Canton vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 1:30 p.m.; Seiling vs. Shattuck, 6:30 p.m.
At Garber: Pioneer vs. Laverne, 1:30 p.m.; Garber vs. Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
Class A Boys
At Mooreland; Mooreland vs. Oklahoma Bible Academy, 3 p.m.; Texhoma vs. Frontier, 8 p.m.
At Arapaho-Butler: Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Waukomis, 3 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond, 8 p.m.
At Seiling: Ringwood vs. Shattuck, 3 p.m.; Seiling vs. Vici, 8 p.m.
At Garber: Prue vs. Cherokee, 3 p.m.; Garber vs. Laverne, 8 p.m.
