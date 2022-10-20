CASHION – The Boomers broke into the win column here Thursday night with a 44-34 victory over the Wildcats in a non-district football game.
The Boomers improved to 1-7 on the season. Cashion fell to 3-5.
A big second half fueled the Boomers, who trailed 21-14 at intermission against the perennial Class A power.
Momentum changed quickly in the second half as the Boomers forced a quick turnover. Hunter Harrison’s fumble recovery set the Boomers up on the Cashion 47.
Seven plays later freshman running back Ace Long scored the first of his four second half touchdowns on a three-yard run. Lucas Shirkey’s extra point tied the game. Shirkey was 6 of 6 on extra points.
After an exchange of punts, the Boomer defense recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety and 23-21 lead, the first second half lead of the season.
On the next possession, they stretched the lead to 30-21 on Long’s 23-yard run. Denzel Emery had runs of 12 and 13 yards on the drive.
Cashion answered with a score to make it 30-27.
The Boomers then went 71 yards in nine plays for a 37-27 lead. Long got the score from nine yards out. The big play was an 18-yard pass from Ryan Douglas Fischer to Carson Medina to convert a fourth down and set up the score.
Two plays later Cashion was in the end zone as a long pass play set up a two-yard score, trimming the Boomer lead to 37-34.
On the next Boomer snap, however, Long went 51 yards for a score and 44-34 lead.
The Boomer defense then forced a turnover on downs and the Boomers ran out the clock.
Cashion jumped out to a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game, taking advantage of a pair of turnovers.
Woodward got on the board with a 70-yard, 17-play drive capped by Taelen Laird’s three-yard run.
A 25-yard pass from Douglas Fischer to Medina tied the game at 14-14 with 1:43 left in the half. Laird had receptions of 16 and 18 yards on the drive.
Cashion went 68 yards in four plays to regain the lead, 21-14.
The Boomers threatened in the final seconds of the half but missed a field goal.
Woodward will be home next Friday to face district rival Elk City on Senior Night.
Elk City defeated Weatherford 22-12 on Thursday to just about lock up the district title. In another game Thursday, Cache edged John Marshall 37-36.
