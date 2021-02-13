ALTUS - Woodward’s boys improved to 17-2 with a 58-44 victory over the host Bulldogs.
The Boomers stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a solid performance. Woodward turned in a dominant first half to lead 40-17 and had a 52-32 advantage after three periods.
Max Cheap led the Boomers with 17 points, Kaden Kornele scored 11 and Rylan Cope 10.
Altus won the girls game 56-33 behind 28 points from Lakyesha Johnson.
The Boomers dropped their fourth straight game and are 9-8 on the season.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 12 points and Madison Gartrell scored eight.
Next action for the Boomer teams will be the 4A Area 1 District 1 tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse on Feb. 20. Clinton will be the opponent.
Woodward’s boys are 1-0 against Clinton this year and the girls are 0-1.
Scoreboard
Friday games
Girls
Class B
Timberlake 51, Medford 23
Girls
Class A
Calumet 56, Oklahoma Bible 39; Seiling 68, Canton 26; Covington-Douglas 61, Olive 39; Laverne 57, Texhoma 45; Turpin 53, Mooreland 39; Pioneer 38, Ringwood 21; Arapaho-Butler 43, Sentinel 14; Canute 51, Fletcher 28
Boys
Class B
Burlington 63, Medford 41; Corn Bible 80, Gracemont 43; Erick 66, DCLA 21; Lomega 77, Dover 32; Forgan 96, Freedom 16
Boys
Class A
Calumet 81, Oklahoma Bible 64; Laverne 53, Cherokee 36; Seiling 75, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50; Garber 73, Yale 35; Mooreland 72, Turpin 51; Pioneer 44, Ringwood 42; Pioneer 44, Ringwood 42; Waukomis 60, Sentinel 53; Binger-Oney 69, Fletcher 25
Thursday's games
Girls
Class B
Beaver 47, Aline-Cleo 16; Arnett 78, Geary 27; Balko 37, Goodwell 25; Cimarron 63, Billings 28; Boise City 49, Felt 14; Buffalo 50, Waynoka 38; Drummond 54, Tyrone 44; Leedey 75, Sharon-Mutual 25; Lomega 116, Agra 32; Blair 48, Granite 37; Dover 67, Carney 49; Hammon 73, Sweetwater 26
Class A
Empire 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 21; Canton 40, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 30; OBA 44, Pond Creek-Hunter 27
Regular season
Fairview 36, Alva 28
Boys
Class B
Arnett 71, Billilngs 12; Buffalo 64, Waynoka 43; Lomega 689, Carney 20; Dover 71, Agra 59; Hammon 97, Sweetwater 36; Leedey 68, Taloga 16
Class A
Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Empire 49; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 39, Canton 19; OBA 73, Pond Creek-Hunter 55
Regular season
Alva 61, Fairview 36
