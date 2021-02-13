Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries are possible. High 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.