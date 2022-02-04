Woodward will start its post-season basketball run on the road this year.

The Boomers will travel to Elk City for the Class 4A District 3 tournament on Friday, Feb. 18.

Pairings were released on Friday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

The district tournament will be the first meeting of the year between the schools. They didn't play in the regular season this year, ending a series dating back several decades.

Win or lose, the Boomer teams will advance to regionals at Kingfisher the next week.

Top seeds in Area 1 on the boys side are No. 1 ranked Kingfisher and No. 6 Tulsa Central. Girls top seeds are No. 4 Weatherford and No. 6 Kingfisher.

Here are the rest of the assignments for Class 4A Area 1 along with Class 3A Area 1 and 2A Area 1.

Class 4A Area 1

(host site listed first)

District 1 - Mannford, John Marshall

District 2 - Kingfisher, Harrah

District 3 - Elk City, Woodward (Friday, Feb. 18)

District 4 - McLoud, Bethany

Regional main site: Kingfisher. Subsite: McLoud

District 5 - Tulsa Central, Bristow

District 6 - Weatherford, Western Heights

District 7 - Douglass, Clinton

District 8 - Cleveland, Berryhill

Regional Main Site: TBD. Subsite: Cleveland

Area Site: Enid High School

Class 3A Area 1

(host site listed first)

District 1 - Alva, Blackwell

District 2 - Washington, Chisholm

District 3 - Perry, Sperry

District 4 - Lindsay, Hennessey

Regional main site: Perry. Subsite: Hennessey

District 5 - Luther, Newkirk

District 6 - Community Christian, Meeker

District 7 - Purcell, Christian Heritage

District 8 - Sequoyah Claremore, Chandler

Regional main site: Meeker. Subsite: Newkirk

Area Site: Stride Bank Center in Enid

Class 2A Area 1

(host site listed first)

District 1 - Hooker (bye)

District 2 - Watonga, Tonkawa

District 3 - Merritt, Fairview

District 4 - Sayre Cordell

Regional Main Site: Fairview. Subsite: Hooker

District 5 - Minco, Riverside

District 6 - Cashion, Stroud

District 7 - Hominy, Pawnee

District 8 - Amber-Pocasset, Crescent

Regional Main Site: Cashion. Subsite: Amber-Pocassett

Area Site: Hennessey

