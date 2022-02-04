Woodward will start its post-season basketball run on the road this year.
The Boomers will travel to Elk City for the Class 4A District 3 tournament on Friday, Feb. 18.
Pairings were released on Friday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
The district tournament will be the first meeting of the year between the schools. They didn't play in the regular season this year, ending a series dating back several decades.
Win or lose, the Boomer teams will advance to regionals at Kingfisher the next week.
Top seeds in Area 1 on the boys side are No. 1 ranked Kingfisher and No. 6 Tulsa Central. Girls top seeds are No. 4 Weatherford and No. 6 Kingfisher.
Here are the rest of the assignments for Class 4A Area 1 along with Class 3A Area 1 and 2A Area 1.
Class 4A Area 1
(host site listed first)
District 1 - Mannford, John Marshall
District 2 - Kingfisher, Harrah
District 3 - Elk City, Woodward (Friday, Feb. 18)
District 4 - McLoud, Bethany
Regional main site: Kingfisher. Subsite: McLoud
District 5 - Tulsa Central, Bristow
District 6 - Weatherford, Western Heights
District 7 - Douglass, Clinton
District 8 - Cleveland, Berryhill
Regional Main Site: TBD. Subsite: Cleveland
Area Site: Enid High School
Class 3A Area 1
(host site listed first)
District 1 - Alva, Blackwell
District 2 - Washington, Chisholm
District 3 - Perry, Sperry
District 4 - Lindsay, Hennessey
Regional main site: Perry. Subsite: Hennessey
District 5 - Luther, Newkirk
District 6 - Community Christian, Meeker
District 7 - Purcell, Christian Heritage
District 8 - Sequoyah Claremore, Chandler
Regional main site: Meeker. Subsite: Newkirk
Area Site: Stride Bank Center in Enid
Class 2A Area 1
(host site listed first)
District 1 - Hooker (bye)
District 2 - Watonga, Tonkawa
District 3 - Merritt, Fairview
District 4 - Sayre Cordell
Regional Main Site: Fairview. Subsite: Hooker
District 5 - Minco, Riverside
District 6 - Cashion, Stroud
District 7 - Hominy, Pawnee
District 8 - Amber-Pocasset, Crescent
Regional Main Site: Cashion. Subsite: Amber-Pocassett
Area Site: Hennessey
