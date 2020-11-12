It's playoff time and in this unique year every school is eligible for the football playoffs if it chooses, or can avoid the COVID-19 issues that have already ended the season for some teams.
The schedule involving area teams in the first round (or play-in round) on Friday includes.
Class 5A
Woodward at Ardmore
Class 4A
Harrah at Clinton; Elk City at Ada
Class 2A
Alva at Chandler; Chisholm at Jones
Class A
Mangum at Mooreland, Fairview at Apache (Hooker, Texhoma and Thomas all had byes)
Class B
Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter; Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko-Forgan; Waukomis at Turpin; Canton at Okeene (Laverne and Shattuck had byes)
Class C
Ryan at Buffalo; Boise City at Thackerville; Paoli at Waynoka; Grandfield at Sharon-Mutual; Temple at Tyrone
At Ardmore, the Woodward Boomers go after their first playoff win since 2013.
Woodward takes a 2-7 record into the contest while Ardmore is 3-3 having four games canceled due to the virus.
Both teams are coming off losses, the Boomers 35-7 to Piedmont and Ardmore 37-22 to Lawton Eisenhower.
Ardmore has lost two of its last three with the win coming over Noble. The Tigers also have a victory over Ada.
Woodward has lost two straight. The Boomers biggest win this year was a 17-14 thriller over Lawton Eisenhower.
The Boomers and Ardmore last met in the 2000 playoffs with the Tigers winning 7-3 on a touchdown in the final 30 seconds.
For the second year in a row, the Mooreland Bearcats will face Mangum in the playoffs. Mangum won last year on its home field. This season the game is at Mooreland's Enterline Field.
The Bearcats enter the game off a 27-0 win over Sayre, their third in the last four games. Mangum is 3-4 and has only played once since Oct. 15, losing to Cordell last Friday 39-12. The Tigers have dropped three straight games since a 3-1 start.
Fairview takes a 3-7 record, which includes losses in five of its last six games, into the playoffs. Apache, 5-3, broke a two-game losing skid with a 60-22 win over Carnegie last week.
Seiling takes a four-game losing streak into its game at Pond Creek-Hunter. The Wildcats lost 46-0 to Turpin last week. Pond Creek-Hunter has also struggled of late, losing three of its last four including a 53-14 setback at Cherokee a week ago.
Balko-Forgan, 5-5, is home to take on a Kremlin-Hillsdale squad that is 3-7 and has lost four of five games.
Turpin, 6-4, welcomes a Waukomis team that is just 1-8 with the win coming last week.
Canton beat Okeene 20-0 in the season opener, but the Tigers have lost their last seven games. Okeene has played well of late, beating Pond Creek-Hunter and Kremlin-Hillsdale but also lost to Waukomis a week ago.
Buffalo enters the playoffs as one of the favorites in Class C. The Bison's only loss this year was to Cherokee, a top five team in Class B. Ryan's only victory was 60-14 over Grandfield. Otherwise, it has lost most of the games by wide margins.
Waynoka is also looking for a big playoff run and has lost only to Buffalo this year. Defense has sparked the Rails, who have posted three shutouts and allowed under 10 points in three other games. Paoli is 2-6 with the lone wins over Thackerville and Ryan.
After starting the season 0-5, Sharon-Mutual has won four straight and looks to keep the momentum going against Grandfield, which has won only twice and snapped a four-game losing skid with a 30-22 win over Paoli last week.
