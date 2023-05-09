A pair of second-half goals lifted the Boomers into the Class 4A state soccer championship game.
Woodward scored twice in the second half to defeat Metro Christian Academy in the semifinals at Boomer Stadium on Tuesday.
In the title match on Saturday, the Boomers will face Tulsa Holland Hall, a 4-0 winner over Weatherford, at Rogers State College in Claremore. The time is to be announced.
After a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Boomers got on the board nine minutes into the second half as Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer scored off a corner kick by Ava Long.
It stayed 1-0 until 17 minutes remained in the match when Averi Edwards scored on a scramble in front of the net. The play started with a throw-in by Douglas-Fischer.
Woodward’s defense did the rest, keeping Metro Christian from making any kind of late charge.
While scoreless in the first half, the Boomers controlled good parts of the action and had two attempts bounce off the post.
Metro Christian's best chance was a mini-breakaway late in the half but the shot went well side of the goal.
This will be the first state title appearance for the Boomers, who lost in the semifinals the past two years. The title game will be a rematch of a semifinal from last year when Holland Hall won 1-0.
*****
Woodward high school was named academic state champions in three sports on Tuesday - boys soccer, baseball and girls track.
