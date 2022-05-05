Second half goals by Averi Edwards and Ava Long propelled the Woodward Boomers into the Class 4A girls soccer semifinals for the second year in a row and the sixth time in school history.
The Boomers edged District rival Elk City 2-1 at Boomer Stadium on Thursday and will face Holland Hall or Oologah next Tuesday. If Holland Hall wins, the match will be at Boomer Stadium.
A corner kick led to an Elk City goal eight minutes into Thursday’s match.
It stayed 1-0 until about 16 minutes into the second half when Averi Edwards scored in front of the net on a play started by Long’s throw-in.
Tied at 1-1, the Boomers took the lead four minutes later.
Thessaly Pfeifer was fouled just outside the penalty area, setting up a direct kick for Long, who buried the shot into the left corner of the net.
Elk City had one serious threat in the final 3 minutes, but a direct kick from in close went high and over the net.
The Elks also had a chance early in the second half and Boomer goalie Kendal Wells made a nice diving save.
Woodward improved to 12-4 while Elk City ends its season at 11-5.
In some other 4A games from Thursday, Clinton upset Cache on the road 2-0, and Metro Christian beat Fort Gibson in a shootout. Metro Christian and Clinton will play in the other semifinal.
