Boomers advance

Woodward players celebrate after a 2-1 victory over Elk City in the Class 4A girls quarterfinals at Boomer Stadium on Thursday night. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Second half goals by Averi Edwards and Ava Long propelled the Woodward Boomers into the Class 4A girls soccer semifinals for the second year in a row and the sixth time in school history.

The Boomers edged District rival Elk City 2-1 at Boomer Stadium on Thursday and will face Holland Hall or Oologah next Tuesday. If Holland Hall wins, the match will be at Boomer Stadium.

A corner kick led to an Elk City goal eight minutes into Thursday’s match.

It stayed 1-0 until about 16 minutes into the second half when Averi Edwards scored in front of the net on a play started by Long’s throw-in.

Tied at 1-1, the Boomers took the lead four minutes later.

Thessaly Pfeifer was fouled just outside the penalty area, setting up a direct kick for Long, who buried the shot into the left corner of the net.

Elk City had one serious threat in the final 3 minutes, but a direct kick from in close went high and over the net.

The Elks also had a chance early in the second half and Boomer goalie Kendal Wells made a nice diving save.

Woodward improved to 12-4 while Elk City ends its season at 11-5.

In some other 4A games from Thursday, Clinton upset Cache on the road 2-0, and Metro Christian beat Fort Gibson in a shootout. Metro Christian and Clinton will play in the other semifinal.

