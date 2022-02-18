Elk City – The Boomers swept the Area 1 District 3 basketball titles here Friday night.
Woodward’s girls raised their record to 16-7 with a 56-32 victory over the Elks and the boys followed with a dominating 76-54 victory, improving to 12-11.
Both teams will play Kingfisher or Harrah next Thursday in the regional semifinals at Kingfisher.
Masey Porter scored 9 of her 13 points in the first period as the Boomers set the tone to take a 20-10 lead over the Elks. The margin was 32-21 at halftime and 42-29 after three periods.
Thessaly Pfeifer led all scorers with 24 points, all in the final three periods.
Faith O’Handley added eight points, Jiselle Hagemeier scored four, Averi Edwards three and Riley Moore and Presley Pruett two each.
In the boys game, the Boomers sprinted to a 21-4 first quarter lead and never looked back. At halftime it was 49-25 and 62-36 after three periods.
Zach Chavez had 21 points as four Boomer players scored in double figures. Kash Shipley added 16 points, Peyton Hughes 12 and Jesus Cano 11.
Kyle Martin chipped in eight points, Nash Hunter three, Sammy Baker and Wyatt Pope two each and Jake Mead one.
