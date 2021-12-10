Woodward opened the basketball season with a pair of victories Thursday in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse.

The boys gave new coach Darius Roper his first victory by defeating Perryton, Texas 66-59 and the girls routed Chisholm 53-22.

On the boys side, the Boomers never trailed, racing to an early 12-2 lead and pretty much maintaining it through the first half.

Woodward went up by 16 on two occasions in the third period only to see the Rangers close to within five 48-43 early in the fourth period.

From there, the Boomers opened things back up a bit and led by 7 to 10 points the rest of the way.

Woodward's size advantage was key as the Boomers blocked or altered numerous Perryton shots throughout the contest.

Perryton stayed in the game through the effort of Julian Cervantes who had 27 points to lead all scorers.

Zack Chavez and Jesus Cano scored 21 each for the Boomes. Cano scored 14 of his points in the fourth period.

Peyton Hughes scored nine points and Jake Mead seven.

Tad Pshigoda added 16 for Perryton.

The girls game was basically decided by halftime as the Boomers led 24-8 at the break.

A 20-point run from the middle of the first period until the 1:18 mark of the second quarter turned a 5-4 deficit into a 24-6 advantage. Chisholm had the final two points of the half.

The Boomers scored 10 straight to open the second half and took a 37-14 lead into the final quarter.

Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomes with 13 points and Masey Porter scored 11. Faith O'Handley added eight points.

Alice Watkins had nine for Chisholm.

On Friday, the Woodward girls will play Blanchard at 7 p.m. in the semifinals and the boys will also take on Blanchard at 8:30 p.m. Blanchard's girls beat Glenpool 59-33 and the boys defeated Altus 58-46.

In other games on Thursday, Guthrie's boys beat Guymon and Glenpool downed Chisholm. On the girls side, Guthrie beat Perryton and Guymon won over Altus.

Games start on Friday at 10 a.m. and the tournament runs through Saturday.

Area scores

High school boys

Alva 72, Putnam Heights 36

Calumet 71, Arnett 38

Union City 62, Binger-Oney 43

Glencoe 98, Burlington 36

Clinton 73, Tecumseh 51

Cherokee 35, South Central, Kan. 28

Booker, Texas 39, Erick 38 (overtime)

Covington-Douglas 53, DCLA 19

Timberlake 53, Dover 41

Hooker 51, Tonkawa 32

Lomega 58, Canton 28

Drummond 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41

Tyrone 46, Felt 20

Goodwell 70, Texhoma JV 39

Kingfisher 64, Skiatook 19

Crescent 30, Okeene 28

Watonga 76, Rush Springs 33

Sayre 46, Waukomis 32

Seiling 79, South Barber, Kan., 34

Sentinel 43, Arapaho-Butler 37

Mulhall-Orlando 61, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 46

Texhoma 63, Mooreland JV 22

Amarillo Palo Duro 78, Weatherford 75

Wynnewood 58, Pioneer 38

High school girls

Alva 56, South Barber, Kan. 10

Arnett 61, Fairview 35

Binger-Oney 72, Ninnekah 30

Blair 45, Corn Bible Academy 30

Calumet 44, Canton 23

Cashion 50, Newkirk 20

Cimarron 45, Sharon-Mutual-Taloga 39

Clinton 47, McLoud 25

Covington-Douglas 42, Burlington 17

Dover 52, Mulhall-Orlando 24

Erick 55, Texhoma JV 10

Guymon 79, Altus 26

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Mooreland JV 16

Watonga 89, Geary 31

Guthrie 49, Perryton, Texas 32

Lookeba-Sickles 54, Mangum 20

Anadarko 52, Heritage Hall 34

Hooker 67, Olive 20

Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21

Okarche 72, Ripley 38

Oklahoma Bible 50, Okeene 40

Ringwood 65, Timberlake 33

Vici 44, Sayre 39

Merritt 43, Sentinel 30

Mooreland 68, Waynoka 14

Texhoma 49, Waukomis 38

Thomas 67, Hinton 40

Hydro-Eakly 68, Verden 19

