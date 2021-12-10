Woodward opened the basketball season with a pair of victories Thursday in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse.
The boys gave new coach Darius Roper his first victory by defeating Perryton, Texas 66-59 and the girls routed Chisholm 53-22.
On the boys side, the Boomers never trailed, racing to an early 12-2 lead and pretty much maintaining it through the first half.
Woodward went up by 16 on two occasions in the third period only to see the Rangers close to within five 48-43 early in the fourth period.
From there, the Boomers opened things back up a bit and led by 7 to 10 points the rest of the way.
Woodward's size advantage was key as the Boomers blocked or altered numerous Perryton shots throughout the contest.
Perryton stayed in the game through the effort of Julian Cervantes who had 27 points to lead all scorers.
Zack Chavez and Jesus Cano scored 21 each for the Boomes. Cano scored 14 of his points in the fourth period.
Peyton Hughes scored nine points and Jake Mead seven.
Tad Pshigoda added 16 for Perryton.
The girls game was basically decided by halftime as the Boomers led 24-8 at the break.
A 20-point run from the middle of the first period until the 1:18 mark of the second quarter turned a 5-4 deficit into a 24-6 advantage. Chisholm had the final two points of the half.
The Boomers scored 10 straight to open the second half and took a 37-14 lead into the final quarter.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomes with 13 points and Masey Porter scored 11. Faith O'Handley added eight points.
Alice Watkins had nine for Chisholm.
On Friday, the Woodward girls will play Blanchard at 7 p.m. in the semifinals and the boys will also take on Blanchard at 8:30 p.m. Blanchard's girls beat Glenpool 59-33 and the boys defeated Altus 58-46.
In other games on Thursday, Guthrie's boys beat Guymon and Glenpool downed Chisholm. On the girls side, Guthrie beat Perryton and Guymon won over Altus.
Games start on Friday at 10 a.m. and the tournament runs through Saturday.
Area scores
High school boys
Alva 72, Putnam Heights 36
Calumet 71, Arnett 38
Union City 62, Binger-Oney 43
Glencoe 98, Burlington 36
Clinton 73, Tecumseh 51
Cherokee 35, South Central, Kan. 28
Booker, Texas 39, Erick 38 (overtime)
Covington-Douglas 53, DCLA 19
Timberlake 53, Dover 41
Hooker 51, Tonkawa 32
Lomega 58, Canton 28
Drummond 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41
Tyrone 46, Felt 20
Goodwell 70, Texhoma JV 39
Kingfisher 64, Skiatook 19
Crescent 30, Okeene 28
Watonga 76, Rush Springs 33
Sayre 46, Waukomis 32
Seiling 79, South Barber, Kan., 34
Sentinel 43, Arapaho-Butler 37
Mulhall-Orlando 61, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 46
Texhoma 63, Mooreland JV 22
Amarillo Palo Duro 78, Weatherford 75
Wynnewood 58, Pioneer 38
High school girls
Alva 56, South Barber, Kan. 10
Arnett 61, Fairview 35
Binger-Oney 72, Ninnekah 30
Blair 45, Corn Bible Academy 30
Calumet 44, Canton 23
Cashion 50, Newkirk 20
Cimarron 45, Sharon-Mutual-Taloga 39
Clinton 47, McLoud 25
Covington-Douglas 42, Burlington 17
Dover 52, Mulhall-Orlando 24
Erick 55, Texhoma JV 10
Guymon 79, Altus 26
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Mooreland JV 16
Watonga 89, Geary 31
Guthrie 49, Perryton, Texas 32
Lookeba-Sickles 54, Mangum 20
Anadarko 52, Heritage Hall 34
Hooker 67, Olive 20
Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21
Okarche 72, Ripley 38
Oklahoma Bible 50, Okeene 40
Ringwood 65, Timberlake 33
Vici 44, Sayre 39
Merritt 43, Sentinel 30
Mooreland 68, Waynoka 14
Texhoma 49, Waukomis 38
Thomas 67, Hinton 40
Hydro-Eakly 68, Verden 19
