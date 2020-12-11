Woodward's basketball teams will play for a championship in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic on Saturday.
Both the girls and boys won semifinal games at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.
Woodward's girls beat Guthrie 67-44. The Boomers, 4-0, will face Kingfisher in the championship game at 7 p.m. Kingfisher beat Altus in the other semifinal.
On the boys side, the Boomers defeated Chisholm 65-59 and will face Glenpool at 8:30 p.m. for the title. Glenpool downed Guthrie in overtime.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored a career high 30 points to pace the Boomers against the Guthrie Lady Bluejays.
Masey Porter added 12 points and Avery Williams nine.
Anjewl Murillo had 19 for Guthrie.
The Boomers scored the game's first eight points and never trailed, leading by nine after one quarter and by 19 at halftime.
Ava Long added six points for the Boomers and Madison Gartrell and Averi Edwards each scored five.
Woodward's boys sprinted to a big lead early over Chisholm and were up by as many as 17 in the first half.
At the break, the Boomers led 39-25.
Chisholm got within five in the third period, but the Boomers opened it back up to 54-45 with eight minutes left.
Woodward got its lead to 11 in the fourth period before Chisholm closed to within six on three occasions, including the final score.
Kaden Kornele and Zach Chavez hit key free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Boomers improved to 4-0.
Chavez led with 15 points and Kornele and Rylan Cope each had 10. Max Cheap, Jesus Cano and Taelen Laird scored six points, Sam Cheap five, Jake Mead three and Samuel Bence and Sammy Baker each had two points.
Hunter Combs had 21 for Chisholm and Heston Daniels 17.
