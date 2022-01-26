Three players scored in double figures to lead the Woodward girls past Alva 37-25 in high school basketball on Tuesday at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Alva won the boys game 52-38 over a short-handed Boomer club.
Faith O'Handley led the Woodward girls with 13 points and Thessaly Pfeifer and Masey Porter each scored 10.
Woodward improved to 11-6 overall and stretched its winning streak to three games. It was the Boomers second win over Alva this season. Alva is ranked 13th in Class 3A.
In a low scoring game, the Boomers never trailed though Alva tied it once at 7-7 in the first period.
A 13-4 second quarter put the Boomers in control 22-11 at the half and Alva didn't get closer than eight points in the final 16 minutes.
Avery Edwards added the other four points for the Boomers.
Alva's boys, ranked third in Class 3A, improved to 7-2 with their second win over the Boomers, who dropped to 8-9.
Alva led from the start, going up 17-7 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime
An 8-0 run to start the third period put the Goldbugs in a commanding position.
From there, the closest Woodward could get was the final margin.
Peyton Hughes led a balanced Boomer attack with 10 points. Jesus Cano, who missed much of the first half with foul problems, scored nine points and Kyle Martin and Jake Mead each scored seven. Zach Shipley had five points.
The Boomers were without injured starters Zach Chavez and Sam Cheap.
Jackson Feely had 19 points and Kyle Penco 17 for Alva.
Woodward hosts Clinton on Friday with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. The Boomers won both meetings in Clinton earlier this month.
Area scoreboard
High school girls
Arapaho-Butler 40, Merritt 39
Arnett 71, Forgan 45
Turpin 62, Balko 41
Beaver 49, Goodwell 43
Bethany 63, Clinton 51
Tuttle 74, Blanchard 36
Boise City 50, Tyrone 44
Laverne 66, Buffalo 37
Cashion 61, Hennessey 29
Canton 50, Dover 25
Cherokee 41, Waynoka 29
Cimarron 52, Timberlake 36
Corn Bible Academy 49, Union City 44
Cheyenne-Reydon 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33
Mangum 36, Cordell 30
Covington-Douglas 62, DCLA 28
El Reno 38, Kingfisher 34
Sayre 44, Elk City 41
Okeene 53, Watonga 40
Shattuck 74, Leedey 33
Thomas 37, Fairview 21
Garber 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 17
Lomega 106, Medford 14
Seiling 74, Vici 47
Oklahoma Bible 48, Waukomis 39
Oklahoma Christian Academy 74, Chisholm 48
Weatherford 70, Elgin 21
High school boys
Anadarko 55, Harding Fine Arts 22
Arapaho-Butler 62, Merritt 43
Goodwell 75, Beaver 17
Turpin 43, Balko 34
Tyrone 46, Boise City 45
Kremlin-Hillsdale 71, Burlington 41
Cashion 48, Hennessey 26
Clinton 74, Bethany 58
Cherokee 42, Waynoka 29
Drummond 54, Pioneer 29
El Reno 45, Kingfisher 43
Laverne 51, Buffalo 44
Canton 50, Dover 48
Duke 69, Hobart 46
Fairview 55, Thomas 53
Okarche 62, Crescent 40
Oklahoma Christian Academy 59, Chisholm 35
Elk City 47, Sayre 46
Weatherford 52, Elgin 42
Shattuck 63, Leedey 49
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 65, Sweetwater 43
Lomega 74, Medford 26
Watonga 66, Okeene 44
Vici 50, Seiling 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.