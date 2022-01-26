Three players scored in double figures to lead the Woodward girls past Alva 37-25 in high school basketball on Tuesday at Boomer Fieldhouse.

Alva won the boys game 52-38 over a short-handed Boomer club.

Faith O'Handley led the Woodward girls with 13 points and Thessaly Pfeifer and Masey Porter each scored 10.

Woodward improved to 11-6 overall and stretched its winning streak to three games. It was the Boomers second win over Alva this season. Alva is ranked 13th in Class 3A.

In a low scoring game, the Boomers never trailed though Alva tied it once at 7-7 in the first period.

A 13-4 second quarter put the Boomers in control 22-11 at the half and Alva didn't get closer than eight points in the final 16 minutes.

Avery Edwards added the other four points for the Boomers.

Alva's boys, ranked third in Class 3A, improved to 7-2 with their second win over the Boomers, who dropped to 8-9.

Alva led from the start, going up 17-7 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime

An 8-0 run to start the third period put the Goldbugs in a commanding position.

From there, the closest Woodward could get was the final margin.

Peyton Hughes led a balanced Boomer attack with 10 points. Jesus Cano, who missed much of the first half with foul problems, scored nine points and Kyle Martin and Jake Mead each scored seven. Zach Shipley had five points.

The Boomers were without injured starters Zach Chavez and Sam Cheap.

Jackson Feely had 19 points and Kyle Penco 17 for Alva.

Woodward hosts Clinton on Friday with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. The Boomers won both meetings in Clinton earlier this month.

Area scoreboard

High school girls

Arapaho-Butler 40, Merritt 39

Arnett 71, Forgan 45

Turpin 62, Balko 41

Beaver 49, Goodwell 43

Bethany 63, Clinton 51

Tuttle 74, Blanchard 36

Boise City 50, Tyrone 44

Laverne 66, Buffalo 37

Cashion 61, Hennessey 29

Canton 50, Dover 25

Cherokee 41, Waynoka 29

Cimarron 52, Timberlake 36

Corn Bible Academy 49, Union City 44

Cheyenne-Reydon 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33

Mangum 36, Cordell 30

Covington-Douglas 62, DCLA 28

El Reno 38, Kingfisher 34

Sayre 44, Elk City 41

Okeene 53, Watonga 40

Shattuck 74, Leedey 33

Thomas 37, Fairview 21

Garber 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 17

Lomega 106, Medford 14

Seiling 74, Vici 47

Oklahoma Bible 48, Waukomis 39

Oklahoma Christian Academy 74, Chisholm 48

Weatherford 70, Elgin 21

High school boys

Anadarko 55, Harding Fine Arts 22

Arapaho-Butler 62, Merritt 43

Goodwell 75, Beaver 17

Turpin 43, Balko 34

Tyrone 46, Boise City 45

Kremlin-Hillsdale 71, Burlington 41

Cashion 48, Hennessey 26

Clinton 74, Bethany 58

Cherokee 42, Waynoka 29

Drummond 54, Pioneer 29

El Reno 45, Kingfisher 43

Laverne 51, Buffalo 44

Canton 50, Dover 48

Duke 69, Hobart 46

Fairview 55, Thomas 53

Okarche 62, Crescent 40

Oklahoma Christian Academy 59, Chisholm 35

Elk City 47, Sayre 46

Weatherford 52, Elgin 42

Shattuck 63, Leedey 49

Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 65, Sweetwater 43

Lomega 74, Medford 26

Watonga 66, Okeene 44

Vici 50, Seiling 46

