ELK CITY - Woodward split high school basketball games at the Pioneer Center on Tuesday night.
The varsity girls edged Elk City 35-34 in overtime while the boys dropped their first game of the season, 73-66 to the Elks.
The Boomers came from behind to win the girls game, trailing by as many as seven points in the third period and by three late into the fourth period.
Tied 33-33 at the end of regulation, Thessaly Pfeiffer gave the Boomers a 35-33 lead in overtime. Elk City got a free throw from Bailey Miller but that was all the scoring.
Elk City had a possession in the final 10 seconds, but the Boomers forced a turnover.
Pfeiffer led the Boomers with 13 points, Makale Floyd scored seven and Madison Gartrell five.
Haley Musick had 13 for Elk City.
Woodward is 3-0 while Elk City dropped to 0-4.
On the boys side, Elk City came back in the final five minutes of the game to get the win.
Nate Jarel fueled the Elks with 29 points and Tate Trotter scored 13.
Coltyn Semmel had 20 points and Jack McClung 18 for the Boomers.
The game was close most of the way with Elk City holding a one-point halftime lead and the game was even going into the fourth period.
The Boomers fell to 2-1. Elk City is 3-1.
Other scores
Girls
Elgin 50, Altus 45; Alva 48, Blackwell 34; Arnett 62, Okeene 52; Balko 60, Tyrone 41; Sayre 54, Blair 29; Turpin 65, Buffalo 45; Calumet 48, Fairview JV 31; Canute 71, Sweetwater 15; Cheyenne 42, Merritt 31; Kingfisher 52, Chisholm 47; Tuttle 68, Clinton 37; OBA 49, Drummond 37; Erick 45, hollis 43; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33, Mooreland 28; Hooker 44, Forgan 32; Guymon 60, Garden City 50; Seiling 68, Oklahoma Christian Academy 39; Watonga 51, Thomas 43
Boys
Elgin 68, Altus 39; Blackwell 43, Alva 39; Anadarko 54, Blanchard 52; Hydro-Eakly 96, Arnett 50; Tyrone 70, Balko 45; Buffalo 59, Turpin 35; Burlington 66, South Barber,Kan. 45; Canute 57, Cheyenne 53; Kingfisher 61, Chisholm 14; OBA 69, Drummond 26; Mooreland 74, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41; Hooker 62, Forgan 18; Guymon 41, Garden City 35; Leedey 83, Sweetwater 23; Lomega 77, Okeene 31; Watonga 49, Thomas 48; Clinton 67, Tuttle 41
