Woodward split basketball games with Dodge City, Kan., at Boomer Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The girls took a 22-3 first-half lead, turned back a Dodge City rally in the third period and won 42-28. The boys team dropped a 73-35 decision.

Defense sparked the Woodward girls early as they shut out Dodge City in the first period on the way to a 10-0 lead. Several of the Boomers points came off turnovers.

Dodge City didn’t score a point until a free throw two minutes into the second quarter and its only field goal of the half came with 5:18 left.

An 8-0 run to close the half put the Boomers up 22-3.

The lead grew to 31-10 after an Averi Edwards three-pointer in the third quarter, but Dodge City began converting turnovers into points and closed the period on a 10-0 run to make it 31-20.

A bucket to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to nine, but the Boomers opened it back up for the final 42-28 win.

The Boomers improved to 4-2.

Edwards led Woodward with 14 points, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 11 and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10. Jocelyn Treece added four points, Riley Moore two and Keeli Cope scored one.

Pfeifer was recognized at halftime of the boys game for joining the 1,000-point club earlier this season.

Dodge City was led by Easha Potts with nine points and Becca Unruh scored eight.

Woodward’s boys started the game with a short roster due to some illness, then lost leading scorer Kash Shipley in the opening minutes to an injury.

The Boomers stayed close through the first period, trailing only 12-9. In the second quarter, however, Dodge City began hitting from basically everywhere and pulled away to a 36-17 halftime lead. A 17-0 run to start the third period put the game away for the Demons.

Woodward got eight points from Caden Reid and Hunter Moseley and Kyle Martin scored six each. Joshua Hagemeier, Luis Corral and Connor Sunderland all had four points and Conner Price scored three.

The Boomers fell to 3-3.

Daelyn Unzuetea had 14 for Dodge City. Tochi Okoro added 13 and Victor Brito scored 12.

The Boomer teams close out the first semester with a trip to Noble on Friday. The next home game is Jan. 3 against Guymon.

Tuesday’s scoreboard

High school girls

Anadarko 80, Clinton 19

Arapaho-Butler 44, Canute 34

Arnett 58, Leedey 34

Balko 63, Felt 30

Forgan 57, Balko 15

OBA 58, Blackwell 26

Weatherford 62, Cache 37

Calumet 39, Corn Bible 25

Canton 66, Timberlake 35

Cashion 51, Thomas 47

Cherokee 63, Ringwood 21

Pond Creek-Hunter 65, Cimarron 39

Garber 60, Dover 43

Drummond 39, Pionerr 32

Hinton 32, Fairview 31

Elkhart, Kan., 48, Goodwell 20

Hammon 65, Navajo 34

Kingfisher 53, Newcastle 21

Lomega 78, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44

Seiling 65, Mooreland 28

Okeene 42, Waukomis 41

Shattuck 76, Sharon-Mutual 30

Texhoma 44, Turpin 30

Tyrone 57, Moscow, Kan. 31

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 26

High school boys

Anadarko 39, Clinton 36

Arapaho-Butler 48, Canute 35

Leedey 80, Arnett 24

Balko 40, Felt 29

Forgan 55, Beaver 32

Burlington 56, Medfor 49

Weatherford 50, Cache 33

Timberlake 52, Canton 37

Cashion 79, Thomas 50

Ringwood 49, Cherokee 36

Chishom 78, Tuttle 46

Pond Creek-Hunter 70, Cimarron 49

Garber 69, Dover 42

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Waynoka 36

Navajo 70, Hammon 55

Kingfisher 68 Newcastle 41

Lomega 74, Kremlin-Hillsdale 73

Laverne 72, Booker, Texas 43

Seiling 61, Mooreland 41

Okeene 47, Waukomis 39

Shattuck 59, Sharon-Mutual 31

Texhoma 55, Turpin 48

