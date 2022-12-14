Woodward split basketball games with Dodge City, Kan., at Boomer Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The girls took a 22-3 first-half lead, turned back a Dodge City rally in the third period and won 42-28. The boys team dropped a 73-35 decision.
Defense sparked the Woodward girls early as they shut out Dodge City in the first period on the way to a 10-0 lead. Several of the Boomers points came off turnovers.
Dodge City didn’t score a point until a free throw two minutes into the second quarter and its only field goal of the half came with 5:18 left.
An 8-0 run to close the half put the Boomers up 22-3.
The lead grew to 31-10 after an Averi Edwards three-pointer in the third quarter, but Dodge City began converting turnovers into points and closed the period on a 10-0 run to make it 31-20.
A bucket to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to nine, but the Boomers opened it back up for the final 42-28 win.
The Boomers improved to 4-2.
Edwards led Woodward with 14 points, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 11 and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 10. Jocelyn Treece added four points, Riley Moore two and Keeli Cope scored one.
Pfeifer was recognized at halftime of the boys game for joining the 1,000-point club earlier this season.
Dodge City was led by Easha Potts with nine points and Becca Unruh scored eight.
Woodward’s boys started the game with a short roster due to some illness, then lost leading scorer Kash Shipley in the opening minutes to an injury.
The Boomers stayed close through the first period, trailing only 12-9. In the second quarter, however, Dodge City began hitting from basically everywhere and pulled away to a 36-17 halftime lead. A 17-0 run to start the third period put the game away for the Demons.
Woodward got eight points from Caden Reid and Hunter Moseley and Kyle Martin scored six each. Joshua Hagemeier, Luis Corral and Connor Sunderland all had four points and Conner Price scored three.
The Boomers fell to 3-3.
Daelyn Unzuetea had 14 for Dodge City. Tochi Okoro added 13 and Victor Brito scored 12.
The Boomer teams close out the first semester with a trip to Noble on Friday. The next home game is Jan. 3 against Guymon.
Tuesday’s scoreboard
High school girls
Anadarko 80, Clinton 19
Arapaho-Butler 44, Canute 34
Arnett 58, Leedey 34
Balko 63, Felt 30
Forgan 57, Balko 15
OBA 58, Blackwell 26
Weatherford 62, Cache 37
Calumet 39, Corn Bible 25
Canton 66, Timberlake 35
Cashion 51, Thomas 47
Cherokee 63, Ringwood 21
Pond Creek-Hunter 65, Cimarron 39
Garber 60, Dover 43
Drummond 39, Pionerr 32
Hinton 32, Fairview 31
Elkhart, Kan., 48, Goodwell 20
Hammon 65, Navajo 34
Kingfisher 53, Newcastle 21
Lomega 78, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44
Seiling 65, Mooreland 28
Okeene 42, Waukomis 41
Shattuck 76, Sharon-Mutual 30
Texhoma 44, Turpin 30
Tyrone 57, Moscow, Kan. 31
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 26
High school boys
Anadarko 39, Clinton 36
Arapaho-Butler 48, Canute 35
Leedey 80, Arnett 24
Balko 40, Felt 29
Forgan 55, Beaver 32
Burlington 56, Medfor 49
Weatherford 50, Cache 33
Timberlake 52, Canton 37
Cashion 79, Thomas 50
Ringwood 49, Cherokee 36
Chishom 78, Tuttle 46
Pond Creek-Hunter 70, Cimarron 49
Garber 69, Dover 42
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Waynoka 36
Navajo 70, Hammon 55
Kingfisher 68 Newcastle 41
Lomega 74, Kremlin-Hillsdale 73
Laverne 72, Booker, Texas 43
Seiling 61, Mooreland 41
Okeene 47, Waukomis 39
Shattuck 59, Sharon-Mutual 31
Texhoma 55, Turpin 48
