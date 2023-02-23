The Boomer basketball teams split games in the Class 4A regional at Weatherford High School Thursday and both teams will play again on Friday.
Woodward’s girls bounced back from a district loss to Elk City with a 70-29 rout of Clinton on Thursday afternoon.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers, now 13-11, with 21 points, Lexi Mendell scored 11 and Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer had 10. Ryile Moore and Jocelyn Treece had eight each, Michelle Ibarra and Averi Edwards four, Lily Luckett three and Khloe Clemence one.
The Boomers will face Blanchard, a 34-15 loser to Classen SAS on Thursday, in a 3 p.m. elimination game Friday.
Woodward’s boys dropped a 57-33 decision to once-beaten and top-five ranked Weatherford Thursday night.
The Boomers, 10-14, will face Classen SAS at 6 p.m. on Friday. Classen SAS beat Pauls Valley on Thursday.
Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 18 points and Caleb Luthi scored eight. Connor Price had three points and Caden Reid and Hunter Moseley two each.
