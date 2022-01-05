Woodward split in high school basketball action at Guymon on Tuesday.
Guymon won the girls game 55-49, using a strong third period to take control.
On the boys side, the Boomers dominated the second half on the way to a 62-45 victory.
Both teams will play Alva on Thursday in the Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm High School.
Girls
Guymon 55, Woodward 49
Woodward was led by Masey Porter with 20 points and Thessaly Pfeifer scored 14. Faith O'Handley had six points.
Boys
Woodward 62, Guymon 45
Woodward was led by Jesus Cano with 19 points and Zach Chavez with 11. Jake Mead scored eight.
Tuesday's area scores
High school girls
Alva 54, Blackwell 30
Anadarko 47, Elk City 37
Arapaho-Butler 61, Sweetwater 28
Laverne 46, Balko 41
Pioneer 60, Billings 12
Duke 47, Blair 30
Dover 62, Medford 29
Texhoma 51, Boise City 36
Shattuck 48, Buffalo 39
Ringwood 48, Burlington 45 (overtime)
Calumet 68, Geary 43
Cheyenne-Reydon 50, Erick 21
Kingfisher 59, Chickasha 25
Weatherford 61, Clinton 33
Okarche 69, Cordell 20
Hammon 62, Corn Bible Academy 21
Drummond 58, Timberlake 30
Hennessey 50, Crescent 36
Seiling 79, Fairview 31
Merritt 60, Fort Cobb-Broxton 29
Garber 59, Waukomis 29
Tyrone 35, Goodwell 15
Hooker 53, Turpin 41
Kremlin-Hillsdale 55, Waynoka 35
Laverne 46, Balko 41
Okeene 39, Lomega 34
Thomas 46, Sayre 41
High school boys
Alva 72, Blackwell 28
Laverne 66, Balko 35
Forgan 55, Beaver 44
Pioneer 68, Billings 26
Duke 76, Blair 44
Texhoma 68, Boise City 33
Buffalo 49, Shattuck 43
Calumet 82, Geary 39
Mooreland 66, Canton 32
Cashion 65, Oklahoma Bible 37
Cheyenne-Reydon 44, Erick 42
Kingfisher 49, Chickasha 3
Clinton 65, Weatherford 53
Newkirk 50, Chisholm 36
Okarche 90, Cordell 39
Hammon 64, Corn Bible Academy 36
Dover 35. Medford 9
Drummond 52, Timberlake 34
Seiling 57, Fairview 54
Ringwood 52, Burlington 34
Garber 54, Waukomis 48
Tyrone 60, Goodwell 55
Hooker 61, Turpin 26
Kremlin-Hillsdale 57, Waynoka 44
Lomega 69, Okeene 35
Sayre 64, Thomas 33
Monday's area scores
High school girls
Watonga 79, Geary 18
Seiling 79, Laverne 42
Ringwood 43, Pond Creek-Hunter 35
Waynoka 28, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26
High school boys
Watonga 66, Geary 21
Seiling 48, Laverne 42
Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Ringwood 34
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 32, Waynoka 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.