Woodward split in high school basketball action at Guymon on Tuesday.

Guymon won the girls game 55-49, using a strong third period to take control.

On the boys side, the Boomers dominated the second half on the way to a 62-45 victory.

Both teams will play Alva on Thursday in the Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm High School.

Girls

Guymon 55, Woodward 49

Woodward was led by Masey Porter with 20 points and Thessaly Pfeifer scored 14. Faith O'Handley had six points.

Boys

Woodward 62, Guymon 45

Woodward was led by Jesus Cano with 19 points and Zach Chavez with 11. Jake Mead scored eight.

Tuesday's area scores

High school girls

Alva 54, Blackwell 30

Anadarko 47, Elk City 37

Arapaho-Butler 61, Sweetwater 28

Laverne 46, Balko 41

Pioneer 60, Billings 12

Duke 47, Blair 30

Dover 62, Medford 29

Texhoma 51, Boise City 36

Shattuck 48, Buffalo 39

Ringwood 48, Burlington 45 (overtime)

Calumet 68, Geary 43

Cheyenne-Reydon 50, Erick 21

Kingfisher 59, Chickasha 25

Weatherford 61, Clinton 33

Okarche 69, Cordell 20

Hammon 62, Corn Bible Academy 21

Drummond 58, Timberlake 30

Hennessey 50, Crescent 36

Seiling 79, Fairview 31

Merritt 60, Fort Cobb-Broxton 29

Garber 59, Waukomis 29

Tyrone 35, Goodwell 15

Hooker 53, Turpin 41

Kremlin-Hillsdale 55, Waynoka 35

Laverne 46, Balko 41

Okeene 39, Lomega 34

Thomas 46, Sayre 41

High school boys

Alva 72, Blackwell 28

Laverne 66, Balko 35

Forgan 55, Beaver 44

Pioneer 68, Billings 26

Duke 76, Blair 44

Texhoma 68, Boise City 33

Buffalo 49, Shattuck 43

Calumet 82, Geary 39

Mooreland 66, Canton 32

Cashion 65, Oklahoma Bible 37

Cheyenne-Reydon 44, Erick 42

Kingfisher 49, Chickasha 3

Clinton 65, Weatherford 53

Newkirk 50, Chisholm 36

Okarche 90, Cordell 39

Hammon 64, Corn Bible Academy 36

Dover 35. Medford 9

Drummond 52, Timberlake 34

Seiling 57, Fairview 54

Ringwood 52, Burlington 34

Garber 54, Waukomis 48

Tyrone 60, Goodwell 55

Hooker 61, Turpin 26

Kremlin-Hillsdale 57, Waynoka 44

Lomega 69, Okeene 35

Sayre 64, Thomas 33

Monday's area scores

High school girls

Watonga 79, Geary 18

Seiling 79, Laverne 42

Ringwood 43, Pond Creek-Hunter 35

Waynoka 28, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 26

High school boys

Watonga 66, Geary 21

Seiling 48, Laverne 42

Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Ringwood 34

Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 32, Waynoka 28

