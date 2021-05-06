A dominating second half performance lifted the Woodward girls into the semifinals of the Class 4A state soccer tournament.
Breaking a 1-1 tie, the Boomers scored four goals in the second half for a 5-1 rout of the Harrah Panthers at Boomer Stadium on Thursday evening.
In Weatherford, the Woodward boys also punched their ticket to the state semifinals with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles in overtime. It was Woodward's second overtime win over the Eagles this season.
The Boomers scored late in the second half to tie the game then got the win in the extra period. Woodward, 12-4, will host Fort Gibson, a 6-1 winner over Wagoner, in the semifinals next Tuesday with time to be announced. The Boomers were last in the semifinals in 2018.
Averi Edwards had two goals and Maci Edwards, Jissele Hagemeier and Abby Littau each scored one as the Woodward girls improved to 12-4 and reached the semifinals for the first time since the 2004 season.
The Boomers will travel to Fort Gibson, which beat Oologah on Thursday, next Tuesday. Game time has not been announced.
Harrah actually got on the board first with a goal three minutes into the game. That was it for the Panthers, however, as the Boomer defense was solid the rest of the game.
The Boomers got even with seven minutes left in the half as Averi Edwards scored off a cross from Peyton Koch. The ball went off the Harrah defense and Edwards blasted in the rebound.
Edwards scored her second goal 10 minutes into the second half off a corner kick from Ava Long.
Six minutes later, Maci Edwards took a pass from Averi Edwards and beat the Harrah keeper to the left.
With 10:44 remaining, Hagemeier scored from the 15-yard marker for a 4-1 lead.
Littau added the final goal with a blast from 16 yards into the left corner of the goal.
*****
Woodward dropped its regional baseball opener to host Weatherford on Thursday.
The Eagles defeated the Boomers 7-3 at Rader Park.
Woodward played a second game against Elgin but a score was unavailable Thursday evening.
