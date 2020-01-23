JONES - The Woodward girls advanced to the semifinals of the Jones Kiwanis Tournament with a 31-28 win over the Cushing Lady Tigers Thursday evening.
The Boomers, 8-7, will play top seed Jones in the semifinals today at 6 p.m.
Woodward's boys followed with a 68-54 win over Cushing and will play Bethany at 7:20 p.m. today in the semifinals.
Ava Long had 15 points and Masey Porter hit a pair of clutch free throws late in the game as the Boomers held off the Tigers.
In the boys game, Coltyn Semmel had 22 points and Jack McClung had 20 points to pace the Boomers. Max Cheap added 11 points.
Woodward improved to 9-6.
Area scores
Girls
Alva 54, Elk City 40; Arnett 47, Boise City 45; Beaver 42, Sharon-Mutual 18; Hammon 59, Blair 17; Blanchard 52, Bethany 42; Burilngton 38, Medford 4; Cheyenne 63, Sweetwater 26; Clinton 41, Perry 36; Luther 67, Cordell 52; Covington-Douglas 38, Cimarron 28; Merritt 38, Erick 35; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 57, Waynoka 31; Garber 87, Dover 18; Hooker 61, Alva JV 16; Jones 80, John Marshall 19; Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Ringwood 40; Vici 70, Laverne 53; Leedey 47, Mangum 41; Okarche 73, Mulhall-Orlando 39; Okeene 53 Coyle 47; Perkins 48, Lindsay 19; Pond Creek-Hunter 43, Drummond 41; Sayre 39, Shattuck 26; Turpin 61, Hooker JV 17; Weatherford 82, Douglass 8.
Boys
Canton 45, Beaver 42; Perkins 61, Blanchard 47; Shattuck 60, Boise City 34; Burlington 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41; Cache 51, Ponca City 39; Cherokee 54, Medford 36; Cheyenne 65, Blair 47; Clinton 61, Dale 60; Watonga 55, Crescent 50; Duke 108, Lawton Ike JV 45; Merritt 59, Erick 50; Goodwell 45, Felt 43; Garber 108, Dover 31; Hooker 75, Alva JV 27; Laverne 45, Sayre 34; Leedey 62, Cordell 49; Lomega 47, Timberlake 30; Okarche 82, Okeene 44; Seiling 84, Granite 28; Tyrone 55, Hooker JV 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.