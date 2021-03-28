A busy week is in store for Woodward High School athletic teams.
Baseball
The baseball squad has two home doubleheaders scheduled against Bethany on Tuesday and Liberal, Kan. on Thursday.
Woodward is looking to snap a three-game losing streak against a Bethany squad that is 7-6.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Boomers dropped a 20-7 decision to Alva, primarily on the strength of two big innings by the Goldbugs, a six-run fifth frame and seven-run seventh.
Alva led just 6-5 going into the fifth.
Parker Schmitz and Wyatt Pope scored two runs for the Boomers and Peyton Hughes, Nash Hunter and Sam Little all scored one.
Hunter Moseley started and took the loss.
Bethany started the year 4-0 then lost four in a row. The Broncos have a win over Weatherford and beat Norman in a tournament on Saturday to get above .500.
Soccer
The Boomers have a pair of district matches this week, visiting Weatherford on Tuesday and hosting Cache at Boomer Stadium on Thursday.
Woodward's boys are 5-3 after a 1-0 victory in the consolation rounds of the Northwest Classen Tournament on Saturday. Weatherford is 5-1 with four straight wins after a loss to Santa Fe South. Cache won its first two matches, then has lost the last six, allowing 25 goals in those matches.
Woodward's girls went 2-1 in the Northwest Classen event and evened their season record at 4-4. On Saturday, the Boomers beat El Reno in a penalty kick shootout with Ava Long, JB Miramontes, Peyton Koch and Alexa Bell scoring in the shootout. Long had a goal in regulation.
Weatherford's girls are 3-3 and the Eagles won two of three matches in their own tournament over the weekend. Cache is 5-2 and coming off a shootout win over Coweta on Saturday.
Softball
After rainouts last week, the Boomers look to get their season started on Monday as the visit Vici to play the Indians and Duke. The Duke girls are 4-4 and ranked 15th in Class A. Vici is 8-5 and ranked 12th in 2A.
Golf
Woodward's girls are in the Alva Invitational on Wednesday. The boys are idle this week after winning their season opener at Boiling Springs last week.
Track
The Boomers next meet is Friday in Watonga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.