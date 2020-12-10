Both Woodward teams eased into the semifinals of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic basketball tournament with victories Thursday afternoon.
Trailing after one period, the boys rolled in the finals 24 minutes to beat Guymon 62-32 and the girls handled Glenpool 65-24.
Woodward's girls will face Guthrie in the semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. and the boys take on Chisholm at 8:30 p.m.
Defense sparked the Boomers in the boys game.
Guymon took a 15-12 lead after one quarter, but only scored 17 more points the rest of the game as the Boomers forced numerous turnovers and gave up few open looks at the basket.
A 13-0 run to start the second period put the Boomers in front 25-15. Guymon scored the next eight points, but the Boomers went up 32-23 at the half and by the time Guymon scored again five minutes into the third period, the lead was 44-25.
Ten Woodward players got in the scoring column led by Max Cheap with 13 points. Cheap scored nine straight to open the second quarter.
Zach Chavez ended with 10 points and Rylan Cope and Kaden Kornele had eight each. All eight of Kornele's points came during a 12-0 surge to start the second half.
Sam Cheap added seven points, Jake Mead scored six, Hunter Moseley four and Samuel Bence, Jesus Cano and Bryan Pizarro all had two points.
Brett Fields scored 13 to pace Guymon.
In the girls game, the Boomers led 10-5 after one quarter and continued to build the lead.
By halftime the margin was 26-11 and it was 41-16 after three periods.
Madison Gartrell had a season-high 20 points to pace the Boomers and Ava Long scored 11. Kloey Marlatt and Thessaly Pfeifer both scored nine points.
Caroline Price and Avery Williams completed the scoring with five each.
Cadence Davis had 10 for Glenpool.
In other girls first round games, Kingfisher defeated the Woodward JV 52-20 and Guthrie downed Chisholm 54-42.
On the boys side, Glenpool beat Altus 57-37 and Chisholm beat Sharon-Mutual 56-30.
The Altus girls played Guymon and the Guthrie boys faced the Woodward JV in the late games.
Action resumes on Friday at 10 a.m.
