DEL CITY - Madison Gartrell scattered three hits and struck out seven as the Boomers defeated Del City 2-0 in district softball action here Monday.
The Boomers scored all the game's runs in the second inning as Justyce Wilson and Laynee Vo had RBI.
Lily Nippert had a pair of hits for the Boomers, who hit safely seven times in the game.
The win gave the Boomers a sweep of the season series over the Eagles.
Woodward improved to 12-16 overall and 5-2 in District 5A-2.
The Boomers are home today for a 4:30 p.m. district game against Guymon, then go to Piedmont on Thursday for another district contest.
Area scores of interest:
Canute 11, Vici 1; Arapaho-Butler 8, Blair 0; Arapaho-Butler 7, Hollis 6; Beaver-Forgan 9, Woodward JV 1; Buffalo 14, Tyrone 7; Okarche 2, Calumet 1; Elk City 9, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Chisholm 24-26, Alva 4-1; Garber 7, Pond Creek-Hunter 2; Geary 17, Okeene 0; Shattuck 12, Hammon 7; Laverne 5, Hooker 0; Mooreland 12, Seiling 1; Texhoma 18-19, Sayre 0-4.
