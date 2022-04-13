Woodward’s girls soccer team stayed in first place in District 4A-2 with a 4-1 win at Weatherford on Tuesday night.
Averi Edwards, Presley Pruett, Thessaly Pfeifer and Ava Long scored for the Boomers who improved to 8-3 overall and 5-0 in district play. Clinton, who the Boomers play next week, is 3-0 in league games. Long also had an assist.
The Boomers take on Perryton, Texas in a non-district game at Boomer Stadium on Thursday. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
Woodward’s boys kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Eagles on Tuesday. Daniel Pinckard had both Woodward goals and Jackson Heckart had an assist.
Pinckard's second goal was the game winner coming with just 10 seconds left in the match. Lucas Shirkey threw the ball in to Jackson Heckart who passed to the mouth of the goal where Pinckard put it in the back of the net.
All of the scoring came in the second half.
The win was JP Shirkey's 100th as head coach of the boys soccer team.
Woodward raised its season record to 6-5 and district mark to 2-3 with one league game left against Clinton.
The Boomers take on Perryton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Shattuck 16, Buffalo 0
Cordell 16, Snyder 8
Weatherford 11, Kingfisher 1
Pioneer 14, Waukomis 4
Enid 3, Bixby 2
Chisholm 10-1, Millwood 0-0
Elk City 9, Clinton 8
Dover 13, Okeene 0
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 17, Arnett 7
Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Lomega 0
Softball
Woodward 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Enid 24, Woodward 10
Navajo 14, Arnett 4
Arnett 14, Minco 13
Binger-Oney 14, Hammon 2
Canute 16, Sayre 5
Shattuck 20, Canute 9
Shattuck 16, Weatherford 2
Duke 13, Cheyenne-Reydon 10
Vici 16, Chisholm 3
Vici 12, Pioneer 1
Fairview 5, Covington-Douglas 4
Duke 13, Weatherford 0
Dover 19, Thomas 11
Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Mountain View-Gotebo 5
Merritt 12, Granite 2
Hydro-Eakly 11, Hinton 1
Lookeba-Sickles 15, Arapaho-Butler 5
Ringwood 16, Oklahoma Bible Academy 8
Girls Soccer
Woodward 4, Weatherford 1
Newkikrk 4, Alva 0
Harding Charter Prep 11, Classen SAS 1
Heritage Hall 10, Kingfisher 0
Enid 2, Choctaw 1
Elk City 4, Western Heights 0
Boys Soccer
Woodward 2, Weatherford 1
Harding Charter Prep 1, Classen SAS 0
Elk City 1, Western Heights 0
Enid 4, Choctaw 1
Heritage Hall 4, Kingfisher 1
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Woodward 21-17, Western Heights 3-1
Arapaho-Butler 3, Hydro-Eakly 1
Alva 13-9, Blackwell 0-7
Calumet 12, Binger-Oney 0
Elk City 26, Clinton 2
Pioneer 12, Dover 0
Weatherford 8, Kingfisher 1
Leedey 12, Shattuck 0
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 10, Woodward JV 0
Merritt 11, Blair 5
Boise City/Felt 10, Woodward JV 6
Buffalo 7, Seiling 5
Seiling 13, Boise City/Felt 1
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 9, Buffalo 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 7, Hobart 6
Canute 11, Fort Cobb-Broxton 6
Cashion 12, Drummond 0
Vici 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Oklahoma Christian School 10-15, Chisholm 0-1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 16, Cimarron 5
Covington-Douglas 11, Waukomis 1
Del City 11-13, Guymon 1-3
Hammon 11, Verden 3
Laverne 11, Mooreland 10
Oklahoma Christian Academy 17, Oklahoma Bible 9
Timberlake 19, Medford 0
Watonga 12, Fairview 7
Softball
Arnett 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 6
Buffalo 7, Beaver 3
Binger-Oney 12, Canute 2
Binger-Oney 11, Mangum 2
Blackwell 11, Chisholm 9
Canute 16, Duke 9
Cheyenne-Reydon 9, Chickasha 3
Navajo 20, Cheyenne-Reydon 4
Cimarron 18, Garber 16
Chickasha 12, Woodward 0
Elk City 12, Mangum 2
Elk City 20, Merritt 12
Enid 12, Drummond 4
Fairview 8, Ringwood 7
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Waukomis 1
Leedey 11, Hennessey 1
Shattuck 10, Hobart 2
Hobart 12, Woodward 0
Leedey 16, Dover 1
Shattuck 20, Navajo 13
Vici 14, Sayre 11
Shattuck 14, Sayre 2
Union City 11, Waukomis 3
Hobart 18, Vici 8
Okarche 15, Pioneer 3
