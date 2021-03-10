The Boomer soccer teams swept matches at Ponca City on Tuesday.
The boys improved to 3-0 this season with a 4-0 win over the Wildcats and the girls beat the Ponca City JV 8-0 for their first win of the season.
Jackson Heckart scored three goals and Adolfo Hernandez one for the boys. Caden Reid, Daniel Pinckard and Johnny Escobedo all had assists.
In the girls match, Ava Long scored three goals and Payten Koch two. Maci Edwards, Averi Edwards and Kendal Wells all scored a goal.
The Boomers host Enid on Thursday. Varsity matches start with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
Enid's boys defeated PIedmont 4-1 on Tuesday while the Enid girls lost to the Wildcats 3-0.
Area scores of interest
Monday's games
Softball
Cherokee 12, Buffalo 0; Enid 17, Chisholm 15; Crescent 4, Fairview 2; Okeene 16, Ringwood 10; Oklahoma Bible 12, Timberlake 0; Waukomis 19, Alva 9; Binger-Oney 10, Cache 1; Duke 11, Blair 3; Canute 11, Sentinel 7; Hobart 25, Elk City 11; Shattuck 24, Mooreland 6; Vici 5, Waynoka 2.
Baseball
Metro Christian 22, Alva 1; Alva 1, Metro Christian 0; Cheyenne 14, Blair 5; Seiling 4, Mooreland 3; Pioneer 14, Medford 0; Amber Pocasset 7, Hinton 1; Weatherford 15, Bishop McGuinness 5; Boise City 10, Guymon JV 8; Cherokee 20, Okeene 8; Frederick 9, Granite 3; Mulhall Orlando 9, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4; Lomega 5, Ringwood 4; Shattuck 12, Sharon-Mutual 0; Vici 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Waukomis 11, Waynoka 2; Dewey 10-7, Chisholm 7-0; Covington-Douglas 8, Dover 2.
Tuesday's games
Softball
Binger-Oney 17, Westmoore 11; Binger-Oney 17, Apache 7; Broken Arrow 15-20, Enid 6-6; Cache 10, Guthrie 7; Central Marlow 13, Elk City 0; Ringwood 13, Cimarron 0; Ringwood 10, Alva 0; Arnett 15, Buffalo 4; Shattuck 16, Beaver 0; Shattuck 16, Laverne 6; Laverne 18, Beaver 13; Hinton10, Carnegie 2; Chisholm 7, Pionee 2; Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Chisholm 6; Okeene 10, Dover 1; Elk City 8, Lindsay 6; OBA 7, Frontier 4; Hammon 13, Sentinel 0; Hydro-Eakly 15, Clinton 3
Baseball
Bethany 12-15, Anadarko 2-0; Weatherford 5, Bishop McGuinness 0; Binger-Oney 8, Cement 0; Cordell 16-13, Fairview 6-0; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3, Leedey 2; Pioneer 10, Garber 2; Guthrie 17-20, Guymon 1-0; Kingfisher 7-10, Seminole 0-0; Okarche 3, Mulhall Orlando 0; Oklahoma Bible 11, Southwest Covenant 1
